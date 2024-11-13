Local live-in care provider brings the Chichester community together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Live-in care provider Promedica24 West Sussex is sponsoring The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club to host a series of events which bring the Chichester community together.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club’s vintage and cabaret themed events take place monthly on Tuesday afternoons. The events include live entertainment, such as cabaret, magic, and burlesque shows, as well as a game of Retro Bingo and afternoon tea. Attendees are welcome to be an active part of the event, or to just sit back and enjoy the shows.

Last month’s event, the first sponsored by Promedica24, had 66 attendees and 14 volunteers. The event featured a comedy show from character actress ‘Audrey Heartburn’ and a burlesque show, as well as Bingo hosted by the Club’s founder Dawn Gracie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club event will take place on the 26th November at the Pallant Suite in Chichester. Tickets cost £10 and can be bought online at The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club website, and include afternoon tea with freshly made sandwiches and a selection of traditional cakes and unlimited tea and coffee.

The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club

Last month, the live-in care provider also sponsored the 6th anniversary of The Glamour Club, a series of events in Worthing aimed at tackling loneliness. The Glamour Club’s vintage-themed events, which Promedica24 has sponsored from the start, take place bimonthly on Saturday afternoons to give people struggling with loneliness, the chance to have 'a great night out during the day'.

At this special anniversary event, hosted at St Stephens Church, attendees dressed up for the ‘Charleston at The Speakeasy’ theme and enjoyed afternoon tea, live entertainment, dancing, and a raffle, as well as speeches from guests. Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham was also present, alongside the Worthing Town Crier, showing their support for ending social isolation and exclusion.

Promedica24, which provides flexible live-in care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local communities and charities in the areas where it operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris White-Smith, Franchise Partner at Promedica24 West Sussex, commented: “All of us at Promedica24 are proud to support The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club in bringing people together, giving them the opportunity to dress up, dance, and meet people they may not have come across before. As a local business, there is nothing more important to us than supporting our local community

Chris White-Smith - The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club

“As live-in care providers, we know that everyone can struggle with loneliness sometimes. Connecting and socialising with others is essential to our well-being, and the experience provided by the Club is truly invaluable. It’s great to see how excited people are to get together, dress up, and enjoy some good food and great entertainment.”

Dawn Gracie, Founder of The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club, commented: “The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club isn’t just a club – it's a welcoming community which provides an opportunity to add a touch of glamour and fun to your days. After many years of performing in my vintage persona for all kinds of organisations and homes, I created this wonderful daytime cabaret club for our ‘golden’ community of over-65s. The support from Promedica24 has been invaluable, and its thanks to partnerships like this that we can continue welcoming our sassy seniors with open arms!”