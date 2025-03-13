Local live-in care provider combats loneliness in Littlehampton

Local live-in care provider Promedica24 West Sussex has sponsored Chill and Connect, a wellbeing programme run by Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH), designed to bring the Littlehampton community together.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chill and Connect is a six-week programme which includes sessions on mindfulness, meditation sessions, and holistic support. The sessions, which are on Fridays from 2-3PM, are designed to combat social isolation and loneliness in the local area. One attendee commented that, as a result of the programme, they were “being more positive in life and taking more time for myself”. Another attendee commented on how “fantastic” the facilitators were, saying that “the sessions were run well and meaningful”.

The programme is hosted at the Holistic Hub Centre in Littlehampton and is free to attend. Participants are taught relaxation techniques to reduce their stress and improve their emotional health, and methods by which to build up their confidence. The first six-week programme took place across January and February and the second, also sponsored by Promedica24, began on the 7th March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After working with Chris-White Smith, Franchise Partner at Promedica24 West Sussex, East Hampshire, and Isle of Wight, on other projects in the local community, Age UK WSBH approached Chris with the idea of wellbeing workshops in Littlehampton. Promedica24 then offered to fund two separate six week workshops at the Holistic Hub.

Chill and Connect

Promedica24, which provides flexible hourly and 24/7 live-in care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local initiatives in the areas where it operates. Promedica24 has also been a sponsor of The Glamour Club, also based in Sussex, since 2018 - a series of vintage-themed events aimed at tackling social exclusion and loneliness.

Chris White-Smith, Franchise Partner at Promedica24 West Sussex, East Hampshire, and Isle of Wight, commented:

“As live-in and domiciliary care providers, we know that everyone can struggle with loneliness sometimes. This is why programmes like Chill and Connect, which bring people together and encourage them to socialise with each other, are essential to the wellbeing of our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank everyone who attended the last programme and encourage anyone who has ever felt lonely to get involved and join in.”

Clare Hall, Senior Community Developer for Chichester and Arun at Age UK WSBH, commented: “Chill and Connect has been a wonderful success, with participants forming friendships and even meeting up outside of the sessions for coffee. It’s been great to see all the attendees having such a wonderful time getting to know each other and building their self-confidence.

“Thank you to Promedica24 for their generous support, enabling us to continue offering wellbeing sessions and make a real difference to the lives of local people.”