Local live-in care provider funds Dementia Support Cafés across Sussex

Local live-in care provider Promedica24 East and Mid Sussex has sponsored the Memory Cafés in Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint, monthly events designed to engage and uplift individuals living with dementia, and their carers.

The Memory Cafés take place monthly: on Wednesday mornings in Hassocks, and on Tuesday afternoons in Hurstpierpoint. From February 2025, the Memory Café in Hassocks will be hosting the events fortnightly. The Cafés involve games, music, and afternoon tea. They provide support to individuals with dementia, and respite to their carers. Regular attendee Angela, who is a carer for her husband Keith, commented that “the group is always friendly” and that the events give both her and Keith “a chance to relax”.

At the most recent event, which took place at Adastra Hall in Hassocks on the 20th November, attendees were invited to take part in indoor curling and were provided with a range of cakes, as well as tea and coffee. After funding for the Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint Memory Cafés was withdrawn earlier this year, Lesley Cruickshank-Robb, one of Promedica24’s Regional Partners, stepped in. She offered Promedica24’s support to ensure that the Cafés and their important work could continue. The Memory Cafés in Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks are always attended by Lesley, who serves refreshments to attendees.

Promedica24, which provides flexible homecare care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local initiatives in the areas where it operates. Promedica24 has also been a sponsor of The Glamour Club, also based in Sussex, since 2018 - a series of vintage-themed events aimed at tackling social exclusion and loneliness.

Memory Café

The Memory Cafés also sponsored by Age UK, and are coordinated by the Sussex Vale Rotary Club.

Lesley Cruickshank-Robb, Regional Partner at Promedica24, commented:

“As live-in carers, we have seen firsthand how the demand for dementia care has increased over the years and, we know the impact that this condition has on families. This is why we are extremely proud to sponsor the Memory Café and their invaluable work in supporting those living with dementia, and their carers.

“Putting on such fun and interactive events is a great way to engage those living with dementia and their carers. It was fantastic to see our attendees really getting involved in the curling – I’m already looking forward to next month’s event!”

Memory Cafe - Curling

A spokesperson from Age UK commented:

“The Memory Café is a wonderful initiative, providing much-needed respite for individuals with dementia and their carers. We are proud to be sponsoring the events alongside Promedica24 – it’s great to see everyone having such a wonderful time and we are delighted to be supporting an additional café each month from next year.”