Local market returns to Crawley later this month

Locals looking to shop local and shop small this May will have the perfect opportunity to do so at a small business and makers market at Crawley Horticultural Society Hall in West Green, Crawley, on Sunday 25 May.

The market is the fourth to be held at the hall under the Crawley Small Business & Makers Market banner, and organiser Alison Pendlington is urging locals to pop down to grab something special from one of the twenty or so stallholders on the day between 10am and 1pm.

Alison says, "We've got everything, from jewellery, to candles and wax melts, to books, to bags, to lovely resin pieces, to abstract art. Small business owners really do a happy dance when you buy from them, so popping down could make you both smile."