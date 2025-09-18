Local MP backs veterans’ 24-hour challenge for suicide awareness

Last Friday, Bexhill MP Kieran Mullan met Darren Clark, who with his former Royal Marine colleague, Danny Foster, will be taking on a gruelling 24-hour challenge on Bexhill promenade next Saturday (27 September) to raise awareness of mental health and suicide as well as funds for the national suicide prevention charity CALM – Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren explained to the MP how both he and Danny had personally been affected by their own mental health challenges and earlier this year sadly lost friends and former colleagues to suicide. They wanted to do something positive to raise awareness of suicide, suicide prevention and break the stigma surrounding mental health, especially experienced by men who often find it harder to talk about their feelings.

Both Darren and Danny have been successful in building their own personal trainer businesses since leaving the Royal Marines and have seen firsthand how physical activity improves mental health. They therefore decided to take on a particularly difficult challenge in which they will be continually flipping tractor tyres along Bexhill promenade over a 24-hour period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran said “It was good to meet Darren and hear about his and Danny’s determination to raise awareness of suicide and break the stigma which still exists around mental health, particularly for men. Their 24-hour tyre flipping challenge is going to be tough so I would urge residents to go down to support them and contribute to their fundraising efforts.

Kieran with Darren Clark, former Royal Marine taking on 24 hour challenge

“Suicide risk can affect anyone at any point in their lives but three times as many men as women lose their lives to suicide. I have committed to working with Darren and Danny to help them not only raise funds for CALM but to raise awareness of suicide and develop practical community-based initiatives to provide mental health support to men.”

Darren said ““Mental health is being widely spoke about now which is great, however there is still so much misunderstanding on how to tackle this horrific issue. So many people are affected with depression and suicide, whether that’s suffering with their own battles or knowing a loved one who’s struggling or has taken their life.

“This fundraiser isn’t just about flipping a tyre. It’s a visual representation of mental health. The tractor tyre being the heavy burden that would be impossible to flip only for 24 hours straight… however by having someone there to flip with you the load becomes so much lighter and easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The same applies to depression. Don’t tackle it alone! Reach out for help. There is always someone who will listen and stand by you.”

Darren and Danny’s 24-hour Challenge begins on Saturday 27 September at 10am from Galley Hill to South Cliff. They will have an event shelter on the lawns next to the Colonnade.