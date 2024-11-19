Local MP Beccy Cooper honours West Worthing cheerleaders for unprecedented global success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Worthing’s Top Gun Cheerleaders had a momentous celebration as local MP Beccy Cooper visited to present their hard-earned championship rings. These prestigious rings mark their incredible achievements at the World Summit Championships in America, where all three teams secured remarkable victories.

Coaches Andy Wicks and Brienne Thompson-Fields have turned this small program into an international powerhouse, earning Top Gun UK its place in cheerleading history. Brienne Thompson-Fields expressed her pride in the teams, saying, “We couldn’t be more proud of them. What a crazy achievement! It’s so nice to have Beccy Cooper come in and present them with their rings. Cheerleading is such a misunderstood sport—the athleticism and skill it takes are pretty crazy, and these athletes are achieving world titles as young as 10.”

A Historic Achievement on the Global StageThis year’s victories were nothing short of groundbreaking. The youth team became the first-ever team outside of the USA to win Youth Summit, making history and solidifying their place as trailblazers in international cheerleading. Shadow, another Top Gun UK team, delivered an extraordinary performance, achieving the highest score across the entire Summit Championship. Mint rounded off the success by securing a Summit Championship title, demonstrating the depth of talent within the program.

Additionally, the youth team dominated at the Allstar World Championships, a monumental competition featuring over 50 teams in their division. Winning this title cemented their reputation as one of the top youth cheerleading teams globally.

The athletes with MP Beccy Cooper showing off their rings

A Legacy of ExcellenceUnder the guidance of Andy Wicks and Brienne Thompson-Fields, Top Gun UK has now claimed an incredible eight Summit titles, more than any other team outside the USA. This consistent success has placed the West Worthing-based program on the map as a world-renowned center for cheerleading excellence.

The significance of the championship rings goes far beyond their sparkle. For these athletes, they symbolise years of dedication, discipline, and teamwork. Receiving them from MP Beccy Cooper was a proud and emotional moment for the teams, their coaches, and their families.

A Sport for EveryoneTop Gun UK is not just about competition; it’s a community that welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities. Whether you’re brand new to cheerleading or have a background in gymnastics, there’s a place for everyone to shine. The club offers world-class coaching and a supportive environment to help athletes grow in skill, confidence, and teamwork.

To learn more about joining this incredible program, visit their website at www.topgunjagsuk.com.

Showing off their Championship Rings

Congratulations to the TeamsThis year’s achievements are a testament to the determination and talent of the athletes and the visionary leadership of their coaches. Congratulations to the Lime, Shadow, and Mint teams for their historic wins and undefeated UK seasons, and thank you to MP Beccy Cooper for recognising their hard work and celebrating their success. West Worthing is now firmly on the global cheerleading map, and the future looks brighter than ever for Top Gun UK.

Amazing job, girls!