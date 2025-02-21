Local MP John Milne visits Horsham Jobcentre Plus

By Horsham District Council
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 15:11 BST
Contributor: Horsham District Council

Local MP John Milne visited Horsham Jobcentre Plus today (20 February) along with members of Horsham District Council’s Economic Development team to meet with the Council’s appointed recruitment specialists Adam Knight & Associates as part of their Empower Your Future Programme and to discuss Horsham District’s employment opportunities and challenges.

