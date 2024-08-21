Local MP supports new sports pavilion for Battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Battle MP, Dr Kieran Mullan, has put his full support behind a project led by Battle Town Council to replace the dilapidated sports pavilion on North Trade Road Recreation Ground.

Kieran met with the Town council Chair, Cllr Dr Andrew Barton, and Vice-Chair, Cllr Chelsey Strong, during the summer recess for an update on local issues and projects.

High on the town council’s list of priorities is the replacement of the sports pavilion which is outdated and in poor condition. Battle FC are no longer able to use the pavilion for some of their teams as it does not meet FA standards. This has a direct impact on women’s and children’s football teams.

Following a tour of the pavilion, Kieran committed his support and has contacted the Football Federation and Premier League to see what help and support they can provide to local grassroots football.

Cllr Dr Andrew Barton, Chair of Battle Town Council & Dr Kieran Mullan MP inside Battle sports pavilion.

Kieran said: “It was great to hold my first meeting with Battle Town Council to find out more about the issues and projects they are working on. Having seen the sports pavilion, I can see why its no longer fit for purpose.

"Team sports are important for individuals and communities for so many reasons – health, wellbeing and community cohesion. That is why I will be supporting the town council with this project.

"I will shortly be meeting the Football Federation and look forward to hearing from the Premier League about funding opportunities. In the meantime, if any local businesses are interested in sponsoring this project and supporting a positive legacy for the town, I would urge them to contact Battle Town Council.”

Cllr Dr Andrew Barton, Chair of the Battle Town Council said: “Battle Town Council have been working on plans to re-build the Pavilion on the North Trade Road Recreation Ground for a number of years. We are pleased that our new MP visited the current building and is supportive of our aim to provide better facilities for Battle residents in the future.”