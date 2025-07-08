Local organisations are invited to register an interest in the transfer of district council buildings and assets

Local organisations across the Chichester District are being invited to apply for the transfer of certain buildings and other assets currently owned by the district council, following a wider government plan to shift more power to local communities.

Councillors recently agreed a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) policy, setting out which buildings and assets are available for transfer, who can apply, and the terms and conditions that they must meet so that their application can be considered.

“We’ve already been approached by a few community organisations interested in taking on some of the buildings and facilities that we currently own,” explains Councillor Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Property. “The council has a legal duty to ensure that we get the highest price possible for a building or area of land that we own. Under this initiative, however, we can consider the transfer of an asset at less than best price as long as there is a really strong and compelling community case for doing so.

“I think that this is a hugely exciting opportunity for organisations across our district to make a positive social, economic or environmental impact.”

Following the change, parish and town councils, registered charities, Community Interest Companies (CICs), Charitable Incorporated Organisations (CIOs) and constituted community or voluntary groups with a defined governance structure would all be able to express an interest in applying.

Interested organisations will need to demonstrate a clear and measurable community benefit for the transfer as well as a robust business plan outlining how the asset will be managed and maintained sustainably. Organisations must also show that they have a sound financial footing — including plans for how they will fund ongoing maintenance works — and will need to commit to maintaining the asset for the long-term benefit of the community.

“The process of transferring assets can help unlock community enterprise, encourage more volunteers, and build closer links in the surrounding area, which is the basis for strong and engaged communities. It can also help attract more funding and has the potential to give buildings a new lease of life so that they become thriving community hubs as well as securing their long-term future.

“As many people will know we have some fantastic organisations here in our district, doing wonderful work for our residents, and so I would really encourage them to consider expressing an interest and see if there is an opportunity that could work.”

Organisations can find out more about the assets eligible for transfer by going to: www.chichester.gov.uk/community-asset-transfer

Groups can also ask for more information by emailing: [email protected]