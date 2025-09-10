Local resident Darrell receives donated mobility scooter thanks to local partnership

Rowans Removals have generously donated a mobility scooter to local resident Darrell. The gift, which has been fitted with a brand-new battery and charger and given a full service and safety check free of charge by Kardinal Independent Living, was made possible with the help of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care.

Darrell has used Guild Care’s Support At Home After Hospital service and has also been working with the charity’s Information, Advice & Guidance team for help with benefit checks. The mobility scooter will make a valuable difference to his day-to-day life.

Rowans Removals, a local business with a long-standing relationship with Guild Care’s charity superstore The Greenhouse, offered the scooter after it became available through their house clearance work. The team at Rowans Removal were keen that it would benefit someone in the community who may be on a waiting list for a mobility scooter or who might otherwise struggle to afford or access one. With Guild Care’s support, the scooter was delivered to Darrell at his home.

Jamie, operations manager from Rowans Removals Ltd, said, “We have been supporting Guild Care in Horsham for some time and more recently have delivered larger van loads of donations to Ron at their superstore at The Greenhouse in Worthing. At Rowans Removals, we are committed to supporting local charities and helping our community in any way we can. This scooter is in excellent condition, and now with the new battery and charger, it is ready to make a real difference to someone’s life.”

Kardinal Independent Living kindly provided the new battery and charger as well as the service and safety check. Their contribution ensured the scooter was safe, reliable and ready for its new owner.

As Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care has been supporting people in the community for more than 90 years. Its wide range of services helps older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities to live well and enjoy life. This donation from Rowans Removals to Darrell is a clear example of how Guild Care, local businesses and community partners can come together to support people in need.