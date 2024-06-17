Local retirees invited to join mayor at sparkling picnic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Worthing’s first cohort of homeowners moving into Walnut Tree Place – the town’s newest retirement community - this month, McCarthy Stone is inviting local retirees to join Mayor, Councillor Ibsha Choudhury, at a celebratory sparkling Picnic on the Patio at the brand new development, and have the chance to welcome their new neighbours.

With the development newly completed, McCarthy Stone will be hosting the picnic at Walnut Tree Place on Goring Street, on Thursday, June 27between 11am and 3pm and will provide visitors a first glimpse of the stylish accommodation and vibrant lifestyle on offer while enjoying some light bites, fizz and live music.

Those wanting to attend the Picnic on the Patio are required to book in advance by calling 0800 153 3076.

With 50 per cent of the apartments now sold, the Retirement Living development has already proven to be hugely popular – and anyone looking to secure their dream home is urged to act fast.

Walnut Tree Place.

Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “We are thrilled to welcome the new homeowners to Walnut Tree Place, as well as local retirees so they can see the thriving community that is already budding here.

"For those looking to find out more about Walnut Tree Place, we’d encourage them to pop along to meet with McCarthy Stone sales staff and meet the other homeowners that could end up being your new neighbours.”

Walnut Tree Place offers 35 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments for the over 60s, created with easy living in mind. Sitting alongside the communal lounge and attractive gardens is a hotel-style guest suite, where friends and family can stay overnight. A House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, while further peace of mind comes from 24/7 emergency call points and door camera entry systems.

A range of purchasing options are available at Walnut Tree Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.