Local Rotary Club to hold music festival in Barcombe
Lewes Barbican Rotary are holding their first ever music festival at The Anchor Inn Barcombe on 30 August. The first meeting of the bands was held at The Anchor Inn last week when plans were finalised.
Five local bands will appear throughout the day alongside local DJ’s playing a variety of tunes. It should be a great day out with all proceeds being donated to St Peter & St James Hospice.
Tickets are available from https//wegottickets.com/wvent/667395 and cost £20 + booking fee in advance or £25 on the door.
Further information is available from www.facebook.com/rotarylewesbarbican