Local schools exhibit artwork at Pallant House Gallery

Pallant House Gallery displays local schools' artwork inspired by the current ‘The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain’ exhibition throughout August.

During the summer holidays, Pallant House Gallery is proud to showcase artwork created by students from four local schools as part of its School in Residence programme.

The exhibition includes paintings, Modroc creations, photography and sculpted objects, showcasing the variety of interests and talent.

This initiative, generously supported by The Eridge Trust, offers schools a fully funded, five-week opportunity to explore the Gallery’s current exhibition ‘The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain’, as well as its permanent collection.

Works in the School in Residence exhibition .

The schools involved in this year's programme were Parklands Community Primary School, Rose Green Junior School, Warblington School, and Portchester Community School.

Nikki Pimlott, Art Teacher at Warblington School, emphasised the programme's impact: “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity that the School in Residence has provided. Our students have grown in many ways—expanding their knowledge and appreciation of art, building confidence in navigating the Gallery, and honing their ability to express ideas visually.”

Claire Walton, Learning Programme Manager at Pallant House Gallery, shared her excitement: “It’s fantastic to see how these schools have responded to the art they have explored during their residencies. Our team is passionate about fostering creativity in young people, and we’re delighted to exhibit their work as part of the School in Residence exhibition.”

Visitors can also enjoy a free, self-guided clay-making activity for families, open every day in the Gallery’s Studio on the ground floor.

Self-guided clay activity in the Gallery’s Studio.

Inspired by contemporary artist Phoebe Cummings’ fascinating raw clay work I Hear Myself with My Throat, which is currently on display in Pallant House Gallery’s historic house, families are encouraged to make their own creation from clay provided to add to a display wall, which is growing every day.

The School in Residence exhibition and self-guided clay making activity are free to access and will run until September 14 in the Gallery’s Studio.