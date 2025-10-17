Local schools invited to name new waste vehicle fleet

Local school children are being asked to name a fleet of new trucks that will collect leftover food from households when Hastings, Rother and Wealden roll out their new food waste collection service to residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food waste collections will be introduced from the end of March 2026. They are being introduced to protect the environment and cut down on waste. Food waste will be collected from homes in new bins provided by the councils and turned into a soil conditioner which will be used for farming.

To celebrate the new milestone, the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership, made up of Hastings Borough, Rother District and Wealden District councils, together with collections provider Biffa, is launching the waste truck naming competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is open to all primary schools in Hastings, Rother and Wealden. Each class can submit one name idea for a truck.

Name that food waste truck competition

Schools have already been contacted with details of how to take part. Children and parents who would like to get involved are encouraged to speak to their class teacher.

The deadline for competition entries is 6pm on 30 November 2025. After that date, the best 20 names will be shortlisted by a panel of judges from the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership and proudly displayed on the side of the new trucks. School classes will receive a £50 voucher if their name is used.

The public will then be invited to choose their ultimate favourite name and decide which school will get a visit from its very own named truck, a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity and something to be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, tourism and waste at Rother District Council, said, “I’m delighted that we’ve asked primary schools across Rother to take part in the launch of the new food waste collection service by giving their ideas on names for the food waste trucks. x8g3qyt

“Young people know how important it is to cut down on the amount of food we all throw away and to recycle what we don’t. It’s important they have the opportunity to take part in this competition whilst at the same time learning how we can protect our environment.”

Councillor James Partridge, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) lead councillor for Governance, Waste & Local Economy and leader of the council, said, “This is an exciting moment for the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership as we move towards reducing food waste and making sure it’s put to good use. Our food waste will be converted into nutrient-rich fertiliser for local farms and gardens, so collecting it is a big step forward. We can’t wait to see the creative and fun names our young residents can come up with for the new fleet.”

Councillor Jo Walker, lead for Environment and Neighbourhood Wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council and chair of the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership, said, “It’s fantastic that our local schools are being invited to play such a central part in launching food waste collections. Children are often the most enthusiastic champions for change, and this competition is a fun way to get them thinking about the importance of recycling and protecting our environment. I’m really looking forward to seeing the creative names our Hastings pupils come up with, and to celebrating the winning school when their very own truck arrives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Elliott, Biffa’s contracts manager, said, “We’re thrilled to be part of this exciting new chapter in East Sussex. These trucks aren’t just collecting food waste – they’re helping turn scraps into something super! We can’t wait to see the fun and quirky names the kids come up with.”

More information will be sent out to households in Wealden, Hastings and Rother about the introduction of food waste collections in the next few months. Let’s put food waste in its place. Click here to visit our engagement hub: Name that food waste truck competition | Let's Talk Wealden