Local schools recognised as Planet Hero Schools
Just One Tree has recognised over 80 schools as Planet Hero Schools for having taken part over three years in their annual JUST ONE Tree Day for schools to help tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.
Along with all the other 650 plus schools taking part, they have helped to plant over 330,000 trees in countries close to the equator where they can have the biggest impact on global warming.
The Planet Hero Schools have been presented with their Planet Hero School certificate and logo.
The twelve local Planet Hero Schools are:
Brighton Girls (Brighton), Brunswick Primary School (Hove), Claremont School (Bodiam, Robertsbridge), Elm Grove Primary School (Brighton), Goldstone Primary School (Hove), Lancing College (Lancing), Lancing College Prep School (Hove), Patcham Junior School (Brighton), Saltdean Primary School (Brighton), St Andrew's C of E Primary School (Hove), St Thomas a Becket Catholic Primary School (Eastbourne) and The Parkland Federation (Eastbourne).
JUST ONE Tree Day is a fun and educational day bringing free education about the environment into schools, helping to create planet-conscious thinkers of the future whilst tackling climate change.
The next international JUST ONE Tree Day is on October 18. The highly popular event brings together hundreds of schools across the world and encourages children to bring in £1 to plant a tree and help reforest the planet - a tree is planted for every £1 raised. The day highlights to children and young people how their individual actions can make a difference in the fight against climate change and the biodiversity crises.
For schools wanting to become more sustainable, they can start their journey towards becoming a Planet Hero School by signing up to this year’s JUST ONE Tree Day.
For more information: visit www.justonetree.life/schools-sustainability.html
About JUST ONE Tree Day
JUST ONE Tree Day is open to participation from all educational institutions, from pre-schools to colleges. Interested schools can sign up on the official website and gain access to valuable educational resources.
JUST ONE Tree, a proud partner of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, tackles the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss through global reforestation. They plant trees where they’re needed the most: Africa, Asia, Central & South America, helping to restore vital wildlife habitats, lift communities out of poverty and store greenhouse gases in the process.
