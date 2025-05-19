Local schools tee off for glory in Hastings Adventure Golf tournament

On May 21, Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf will host its annual and much anticipated Inter Primary School Tournament which brings together 68 children from 17 local schools to go putter-to-putter to be crowned the local champions.

This year the competition will take place over all three courses for the very first time driven by demand and a growing community buzz.

Adding to the excitement, secondary students from Ark Alexandra Academy will be on hand as official scorers and co-referees for the primary school children, deepening the tournament’s roots in the wider community.

The winning school will receive the much-coveted Hastings Crazy Golf Inter Primary Tournament Shield engraved with their school’s name and year, which is displayed at the winning school for an entire year as a badge of honour and source of local pride.

2024 Inter Primary School Competition Participants

The tournament plays out over three thrilling rounds, with live score updates keeping tensions high. But it all comes down to the final round, where scores are totalled and winners crowned in a prize ceremony hosted by pro mini golfer and World Crazy Golf Championships competitor Paul Tutt

Simon Tompkins, Director of Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf says: “This event grows stronger every year. It’s a privilege to give back to the community and watch these young players light up the courses with enthusiasm and spirit.”

All children taking part will receive two complimentary tickets to enjoy at Hastings Adventure Miniature golf at a date of their choice, as well as a customised ball with the inscription ‘School Competition 2025’ to take home with them as a memento.

Other rewards include 60 free tickets for the winning school, a ‘Green Jumper’ in a nod to the Golf Masters, and a medal for each child. Second and third place also receive a medal with 30 complementary tickets donated to each school.

Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf will also provide lunch and water for children and teachers, with teachers also receiving a hot drink and the children an ice - cream.