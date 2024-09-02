Local Slimming World consultant celebrates six years of life-changing success!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amanda runs Slimming World groups in Bexhill and Hastings to help people lose weight and make healthy lifestyle changes.

Amanda Ray, 37 from Bexhill is celebrating her 6th anniversary as a Slimming World consultant this week.

"Six years ago I ran my very first Slimming World group! And what a fantastic six years it’s been!” she said.

Over one in four adults and over 23% of children aged 10-11 years in England are living with obesity, placing huge pressure on the health and care system.

Andrea, 7 stone lighter with consultant Amanda Ray.

Amanda said “My job is so rewarding and I wouldn’t change it for the world! I’ve helped people to lose weight, but more importantly gain life, confidence and better health!

"I’ve seen members reverse type 2 diabetes, fit into clothes sizes they never thought possible, have babies they never thought they could have, change their mind about having weight-loss surgery because they had lost the weight they wanted to by food optimising with Slimming World….. The list goes on!”

Andrea Burgess from Hastings majorly struggled with her mobility meaning she would stay in the house for days at a time. She decided to join her local Slimming World group and has now lost more than seven stone!

Andrea was thrilled to be able to participate in the Race For Life in Hastings. This is something she had always wanted to do in memory of her Mother-in-law, But she never thought it would be possible due to issues with her legs and knee.

A key study found that losing one pound of weight resulted in four pounds of pressure being removed from the knees.

Andrea said: “I’m so thankful to Slimming World, losing weight has changed my life. I thought losing weight would be a lot harder than it was, I was amazed with all the food I could eat! I love the new active life that losing weight has given me too!”

Amanda added: “I’m so proud of Andrea and all the changes she put into place to get to where she is today, what an amazing achievement!”

If you would like more information about Slimming World please contact Amanda Ray or find your local group at www.slimmingworld.co.uk