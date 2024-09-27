Local Southwater resident names new development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Churchill Living has officially named its new Southwater development, Charmans Lodge. Once constructed, the Lodge will comprise of 36 privately owned one- and two-bedroom apartments. Also at the development, there will be six two-bedroom cottages known as Charmans Mews.

The Lodge was named by the public after the company launched a competition in the local area. Winner Suzanne White said: “The site overlooks Great House Farm which was farmed for generations by the Charman family. They were an integral part of the village. It would be fantastic to see their name live on”.

The development has been thoughtfully designed with Owners’ comfort in mind. Each apartment is completely self-contained allowing for peace and privacy when desired, along with a communal Owners’ Lounge complete with a coffee bar and views of landscaped gardens.

Anne Scherrer, Senior Marketing Manager for Churchill’s South East division said: “We are so pleased to officially announce the name of Charmans Lodge in honour of the rich family history of the Charmans in Southwater. The development is already generating a lot of interest, so we’d urge anyone interested in an apartment here to please get in touch”.

Southwater is surrounded by countryside, including the 70-acre Southwater Country Park that Owners will be able to regularly explore. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the Downs Link Path can be cycled to Shoreham and back. The village is just south of Horsham and has regular transport links to London and Brighton facilitating both access to the city and coast.

For more information on Charmans Lodge, call 0800 077 3256 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.