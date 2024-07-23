Local students celebrate achievements at Empowering Awards evening
The event, sponsored by LoveLocalJobs, Legal and General, BlueBillBoard, Angmering South Downs Rotary, and Angmering Parish Council, was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the school's students.
One of the highlights of the evening was the recognition of the exemplary students who have excelled in their respective fields.
Bradley Bullimore was honored with the prestigious Angmering Cup in recognition of his outstanding contributions and achievements. Another notable student, Leon Dobson, was presented with the Empowerment Cup, highlighting their exceptional commitment and impact.
The event was not only a night of recognition but also an opportunity to acknowledge the support of the sponsors. Their generous contributions and continued support have been instrumental in empowering the students and promoting academic excellence.
Furthermore, the culinary delights of the evening were thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Angmering School food tech department, who prepared an array of amazing food, adding a delightful touch to the occasion.
The Empowerment Awards Evening was an inspiring and uplifting event that underscored the commitment of the school and its sponsors to nurturing and recognising the potential of its students.
It provided a platform to applaud the achievements of the students and offered a glimpse into the bright future that lies ahead for these talented individuals.
