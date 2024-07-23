Local students celebrate achievements at Empowering Awards evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Angmering School hosted an empowerment awards evening on Wednesday, July 17, to honor the outstanding achievements of its students.

The event, sponsored by LoveLocalJobs, Legal and General, BlueBillBoard, Angmering South Downs Rotary, and Angmering Parish Council, was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the school's students.

One of the highlights of the evening was the recognition of the exemplary students who have excelled in their respective fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Bullimore was honored with the prestigious Angmering Cup in recognition of his outstanding contributions and achievements. Another notable student, Leon Dobson, was presented with the Empowerment Cup, highlighting their exceptional commitment and impact.

Leon Dobson with Headmaster Mr Liley and Chair of Governors Mrs Hamilton-Street.

The event was not only a night of recognition but also an opportunity to acknowledge the support of the sponsors. Their generous contributions and continued support have been instrumental in empowering the students and promoting academic excellence.

Furthermore, the culinary delights of the evening were thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Angmering School food tech department, who prepared an array of amazing food, adding a delightful touch to the occasion.

The Empowerment Awards Evening was an inspiring and uplifting event that underscored the commitment of the school and its sponsors to nurturing and recognising the potential of its students.