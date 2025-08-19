Local survivor walks 14 miles to raise funds for brain injury charity

From survivor to supporter!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On December 29, 2020, Jane’s life changed forever when she suffered a brain aneurysm. Thanks to swift medical care, she survived with a manageable brain injury — but her journey to recovery and advocacy was just beginning.

Jane began attending a Headway Sussex evening support group for people with brain injuries, where she found connection, guidance, and inspiration. Her experience also brought to mind her work in the NHS during the 1990s, when she helped establish one of the country’s first brain injury day services in partnership with Headway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motivated by her own journey and the support she received, Jane set herself an ambitious challenge: walking 14 miles from Worthing to Brighton on August 2 this yea to raise funds for Headway Sussex.

Jane

Thanks to her determination and the generosity of supporters, she has raised £1,313, plus £246 in Gift Aid, exceeding her original target.

Headway Sussex provides vital information, services, and support to people with brain injuries, their families, and carers across the county. Donations like Jane’s help empower survivors to regain independence, engage with their communities, and rebuild their lives.

There’s still time to support Jane and make a difference: Donate here

Thank you, Jane, for helping Headway Sussex continue its work supporting brain injury survivors in Sussex.