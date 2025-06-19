Local swim school expands into Crawley due to success

Local swim school Puddle Ducks East Surrey has expanded its lessons into Crawley, West Sussex. A brand-new area for the swim school, the expansion allows them to respond to the ever-growing demand for swimming lessons.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening in 2012, the swim school has experienced rapid growth and built a strong reputation across East Surrey by providing innovative baby and child swimming lessons.

Speaking of the expansion, owner of Puddle Ducks East Surrey, Natalie Archer commented: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services into a new area. This will allow us to reach even more local children and teach them the life-saving skill of swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie continued: The expansion will allow us to meet the growing demand in the area by offering baby and preschool classes at Brantridge Park in West Sussex. The venue has family friendly facilities and a lovely warm pool to welcome lots of local children into”.

The pool at Brantridge Park in Crawley.

Puddle Ducks East Surrey provide their baby and pre-school swim programme on both Mondays and Fridays, taking an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly.

For more information about classes at Puddle Ducks East Surrey, please call 01293 978831 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/east-surrey