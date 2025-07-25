Local swimmers challenge themselves to brace the waters of West Sussex in aid of West Sussex Mind’s annual September Swim Event
This year's event builds on the success of West Sussex Mind's first September Swim last year, which raised over £6,000 for local people's mental health. This money went towards our crucial services and helped us to reach as many people as possible in the area.
This virtual swimming event, which starts on the 1st of September, invites participants of all abilities to complete the challenge in their own time, throughout September. People can sign up to swim 5km or 10km and track their progress as they go. All participants receive a free swim cap and tracking calendar when they sign up. September Swim can be completed in a local swimming pool or, as many participants preferred last year, in the sea.
West Sussex Mind is thankful to Hemiko, for sponsoring and supporting this year's event. Charlotte Owen, Growth Director at Hemiko, said: "The Worthing Heat Network is delighted to be supporting the September Swim this year as we continue to build a greener, cheaper future for Worthing. Mental health is something that impacts everyone, particularly those working in the construction sector. The work that West Sussex Mind does to support individuals of all ages is vital in creating a healthier, more inclusive Worthing for everyone. We encourage everyone to dive into this year's swim challenge and raise money for a great cause."
Sue Smith, Fundraising and Communications manager at West Sussex Mind, said: “We know that swimming is good for people’s mental health, as well as their physical health, helping to boost endorphins, promote brain health and de-stress the mind and body. We are delighted to launch our annual virtual swim and warmly encourage as many people as possible to take part with two distances for swimmers of all abilities.”
“At a time when our work is needed more than ever, we are struggling with a lack of funds but desperately don’t want to cut front-line services. Taking part in September Swim is a great way to look after your own wellbeing while helping West Sussex Mind help more local adults and young people experiencing difficulties with their mental health.”
Catriona Mason, who took part in the September Swim last year, said: “Setting myself this challenge gave me a strong sense of determination, purpose and achievement. It also gave me the space to wind down at the end of the day, improved my sleep and invigorated me at the start of the day. It gave me headspace to let my thoughts flow, which is so nourishing for my mental health.”
West Sussex Mind encourage all abilities to have a go at this challenge and join the fun of fundraising for a local mental health charity.
For more information contact the Fundraising team: [email protected]