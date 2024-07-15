Local teenager wins at top talent convention

By Jana Irvine
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:11 BST
Local teenager, Jana Irvine 18, has won best dancer and come seond for Runway Model at Ipop! Talent convention in Los Angeles.

After training in Ballet, Tap, Jazz and Contemporary for the last 16 years, Jana Irvine gets invited to be flown out to an event hosted in Los Angeles to show off her talents!

Performing in front of thousands of people including: directors, music producers, agents and managers, as well as competing against 500 other performers, Jana comes away with 16 call backs from around the world and two awards.

Along with red carpet photos and meeting industry VIPs and professionals, Jana is ecstatic to see what comes next for her.

Jana Irvine , 18 , on the Red Carpet at IPOP, LA.Jana Irvine , 18 , on the Red Carpet at IPOP, LA.
"It was absolutely a once in a lifetime experience, an incredible week meeting with other performers from around the world all incredibly passionate about doing either singing, modelling, acting or dancing as a career," said Jana.

