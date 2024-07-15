Local teenager wins at top talent convention
After training in Ballet, Tap, Jazz and Contemporary for the last 16 years, Jana Irvine gets invited to be flown out to an event hosted in Los Angeles to show off her talents!
Performing in front of thousands of people including: directors, music producers, agents and managers, as well as competing against 500 other performers, Jana comes away with 16 call backs from around the world and two awards.
Along with red carpet photos and meeting industry VIPs and professionals, Jana is ecstatic to see what comes next for her.
"It was absolutely a once in a lifetime experience, an incredible week meeting with other performers from around the world all incredibly passionate about doing either singing, modelling, acting or dancing as a career," said Jana.
