Local WASPI campaigner delighted after meeting with Lewes MP James MacCleary

By Janet Blackman
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 15:58 BST
Milestone for 1950s Women Pension Campaigners

Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) campaigners in Lewes believe that their campaign has reached an important milestone.

Emma Reynolds, the Under-Secretary of State for Pensions, has agreed to meet WASPI representatives next month.

"For the first time there will be a face-to-face meeting with a Minister" said Janet Blackman, Co-Ordinator of Lewes WASPI Group.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

On March 21 the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman published his final report. It announced that the Department for Work and Pensions was guilty of maladministration because it failed to provide proper information to 1950s women about delays to their State Pension age; that the women involved suffered injustice as a result; and that they should receive compensation.

"Injustice has been proven and we are due compensation", added Ms Blackman. "The Government must understand the urgency of this matter. One 1950s woman dies every 13 minutes so we need the compensation scheme now. There is no time to lose."

"We are grateful to our MP, James MacCleary, who wrote to the Minister calling for a compensation scheme to be set up after meeting 1950s women constituents."

