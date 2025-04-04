Local woman takes on '7-in-7' challenge to support Crawley's Olive Tree Cancer Support Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an inspiring move to raise awareness and funds for cancer support, Marielo is taking on the ultimate personal challenge: running 7 half marathons in 7 days.

Starting on May 5th, 2025, Marielo will push her limits in an effort to raise money for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group, a charity close to her heart.

"I’ve always wanted to do something that really pushes my boundaries, and this year, I knew I needed to take on a challenge unlike any other," Marielo explained. After completing several half marathons and even the Brighton Marathon, she came up with the ambitious idea during a casual lunchtime run. "The moment '7-in-7' came to mind, I knew this was the challenge I had been searching for," she said.

But Marielo’s motivation goes beyond personal achievement.

She is dedicating this monumental feat to the Olive Tree Cancer Support Group, a charity that has been an invaluable source of help and hope for her beloved Nan, Patsy. After Patsy’s breast cancer surgery, she discovered the Olive Tree through the Macmillan nurses, and the support she received has made an enormous difference to her recovery and overall well-being.

From holistic therapies like massage, reflexology, and reiki, to mindfulness sessions, and a supportive community, the Olive Tree has played a vital role in Patsy’s healing journey.

"The services they provide have helped Patsy not only physically but emotionally as well. It's given her a sense of normalcy and friendship, and she looks forward to the events and classes each week," Marielo shared.

Beyond the physical therapies, the Olive Tree offers essential support for individuals undergoing chemotherapy, providing therapists who volunteer their time to help. They also host free library services and friendly drop-in sessions with tea and cake, creating a welcoming space where people affected by cancer can connect and find support.

Through her "7-in-7" challenge, Marielo hopes to give back to this incredible charity and ensure others continue to benefit from the vital services the Olive Tree provides.

“I’m so grateful for the difference they’ve made in my Nan’s life, and I want to help others who are going through similar struggles.”

Marielo’s goal is to raise as much money as possible for the charity. Donations can be made on her JustGiving page, where every contribution—no matter how small—will make a meaningful impact.

"I’ll be running 7 half marathons in 7 days, and it would mean the world to me if you could support this journey," Marielo said.

"Whether it’s a donation or just sharing the page, every little bit helps. I’ll need all the support and encouragement I can get!”

The "7-in-7" challenge runs from May 5th to May 11th, and Marielo is determined to complete it while raising vital funds to ensure that the Olive Tree continues its invaluable work for cancer patients and their families.

For more details or to donate, please visit Marielo’s JustGiving page:

Every step, every donation, and every bit of encouragement will go a long way in supporting this fantastic cause.

Let’s help Marielo make a difference—one step at a time.