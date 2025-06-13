Locals go for gold in Deluxe Bingo Hastings’ Grand Opening Treasure Hunt
As part of the promotion, Deluxe Bingo Hastings hid two golden tickets in secret locations - one at On The Rocks Cafe, just a short walk from the Deluxe Bingo Hastings building on Sturdee Place, and the other at the Anchor Inn in the Old Town.
The lucky winners of the treasure hunt are Becky Kite, 37, from St Leonards-on-Sea, and Bonnie Ward, 32, from Hastings. Both have secured tickets to the evening session of Deluxe Bingo's Grand Opening.
Speaking after her win, Becky, a stay-at-home mum, said:
“Thank you so much - I never get the chance to win anything!
"This is amazing. I can’t wait to come along to the Grand Opening.”
Bonnie, who found the second ticket at the Anchor Inn, shared her strategy: “I feel delighted about the win. I saw the pub door in the social media post and recognised it was on George Street.
"I looked for the black and white striped building, went to the pub opposite - and hoped for the best!”
Adding a heartwarming twist to the event, 54-year-old Venus Blunden, who was just moments behind Bonnie in discovering the second golden ticket, was surprised with a complimentary ticket to the afternoon session. Venus works in the front-of-house team at the White Rock Theatre and has been a regular at the Deluxe since 1998.
Venus said: “I’m excited about bingo opening again. I’m overjoyed to win a ticket to the grand opening and am really looking forward to it!”
Organisers expressed their gratitude to the local businesses who participated, especially the teams at The Rock Cafe and The Anchor Inn for helping to host the hidden tickets.
A spokesperson from Deluxe Bingo Hastings said:
“To everyone who took part - thank you for your incredible enthusiasm and support. If you missed out, don’t worry. We’ll be running one final competition next week for another chance to win entry to the afternoon session of our Grand Opening.”
Grand Opening Details - Saturday 21st June
Guests can expect a completely revamped and stylish venue, live brass band music, and a choice of bingo packages to suit all preferences:
- Bronze Electronic – £25 (12 electronic tickets)
- Silver Electronic – £48 (24 electronic tickets)
- Gold Electronic – £68 (36 electronic tickets)
- Platinum Electronic – £90 (48 electronic tickets)
- Paper Package – £25 (6 traditional paper tickets)
Afternoon Session:
- Admission from 11:00am
- Bingo played from 12:00pm to 3:15pm
Evening Session:
- Admission from 5:00pm
- Bingo played from 6:00pm to 9:45pm
To reserve a place, call 01424 614400. Tickets are extremely limited.
Please note: attendees must be 18 or over and members of Deluxe to participate. Membership is free and can be arranged online at https://deluxehastings.co.uk/join-the-deluxe/, with membership cards sent by post.
For further enquiries, email [email protected].