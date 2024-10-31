London Gatwick appeals for Sussex charities to apply for funding

Local charities and support organisations in Sussex are urged to apply for funding from the Gatwick Airport Community Trust which is now open again for applications.

Around £250,000 will be made available to worthy causes across West and East Sussex, parts of Surrey and Kent.

The deadline for community groups to apply to the Trust, which has been running for more than 20 years, is 31 March 2025.

Last year The Gatwick Airport Community Trust, which is funded exclusively by London Gatwick, provided much-needed support for more than 100 charities and groups across the region.

East Park Riding for the Disabled Group

Funding available to community groups will be linked to passenger numbers during 2024 and the final amount available will be confirmed in 2025.

Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager at London Gatwick, said: “We’re looking forward to supporting local groups and charities again as we open our annual appeal for good causes throughout Sussex, Surrey and Kent to apply for funding from the Gatwick Airport Community Trust.

“Since the Trust was established more than two decades ago it has been helping local groups to provide important services and we can’t wait to help more community groups next year too.”

One of the previous recipients was Haywards Heath RFC which benefitted from £5,000 towards the cost of installing a new community kitchen within the new clubhouse it is building at Whitemans Green.

Phil Herbert, Commercial Director at Haywards Heath RFC, said: “The funds have been used to purchase specific items of kitchen equipment and have helped us achieve our ambition of fitting out the new building in a way that complements an amazing new state of the art sports and community facility, that is going to be very busy seven days a week.

“We would encourage other organisations to apply for Gatwick Airport Community Trust funding since all contributions to community projects are very welcome.”

Another previous recipient was East Park Riding for the Disabled Group, which runs groups in Crawley, received £3,500 which it put towards buying a larger horse for its riders.

East Park Riding for the Disabled Group Trustees chairman James Baxter said: “Horses with the right temperament to carry our vulnerable riders are hard to find but after much searching, we were able to buy a 12-year-old Welsh cross piebald gelding, with lovely manners, known as Alfie, who is settling in well ready for the Autumn term.

“The purchase of Alfie means that we can provide more young adults with the opportunity to ride which provides therapy, fitness, skills development, and opportunities for achievement which they do not normally have.

“The grant from Gatwick Airport Community Trust will make a big difference to our riders and I encourage other charities to apply for funding for a project.”

The Gatwick Airport Community Trust supports a range of initiatives designed to enrich different facets of local communities. The trust prioritises groups which nurture youth development, champion the arts, bolster sports facilities, foster environmental improvements, enhance community infrastructure, advocate for volunteering and offer aid to the elderly and disabled.

The Gatwick Airport Community Trust was originally set up in 2002 as part of the legal arrangements between West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council and London Gatwick following the publication of the airport’s Sustainable Development Strategy.

It aims to make a positive contribution to the quality of life of the communities affected by the airport and its continuing growth.

For more information about the Gatwick Airport Community Trust and to find out how to apply for the next round, visit: gact.org.uk/