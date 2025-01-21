London to Brighton Bike Ride 2025 places now available through Guild Care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The London to Brighton Bike Ride 2025 takes place on Sunday 15th June, a 54-mile ride from the city to the coast, and a limited number of spaces are now available through Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care.

Sophie Barton, Events Officer at Guild Care, is taking part in the challenge alongside her colleague Daryl Wollers, who has recently joined Guild Care as Corporate Development & Partnerships Officer. Sophie said, “For many of us who are inspired to get fitter for the new year, it helps to have a challenge to aim for. Daryl and I are looking forward to this fantastic event in the summer and our training starts now!

“We’re delighted to offer the chance for you to join us in taking part in this summer’s event in support of Guild Care and everyone is welcome to sign up. In return, we’ll support you with lots of fundraising help & advice for your journey to Brighton beachfront!”

Guild Care has a set number of places for cyclists to take part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride 2025. The ride starts at Clapham Common and takes in the rolling South Downs before the final uphill challenge of Ditchling Beacon and finally coasting into Brighton - along with 14,000 fellow cyclists.

To secure your spot, register at www.guildcare.org/event/london-to-brighton. The registration fee is £45 plus a pledge to raise a minimum £250, or you can book a self-funded place for £105 with no further fundraising required.

The money raised from the event helps support Guild Care’s charity services for older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities in and around Worthing.

The charity bike ride is designed to be beginner friendly with everyone over 17 encouraged to get involved, riding at their own pace. There will be checkpoints along the way with refreshments as well as mechanical assistance in case it’s needed.

The London to Brighton Bike Ride is also a great way to celebrate Fathers’ Day, creating special memories, the satisfaction of crossing the finish line, and using pedal power to raise much-needed funds to support people in the Worthing community who rely on Guild Care’s services all year round.

Register now for the London to Brighton Bike Ride 2025 for Guild Care at guildcare.org/event/london-to-brighton