London’s culinary crown: How the capital became Europe’s food capital

It’s a significant milestone, reinforcing what many in the industry have long suspected—London’s restaurant scene is now the most dynamic, diverse, and critically acclaimed in Europe.

But what is it that sets London apart? Some might argue it’s the sheer variety of cuisines available, while others point to the city’s fearless approach to culinary innovation. Yet perhaps the most crucial factor is the calibre of chefs choosing to base themselves here, driving standards ever higher and making London an undeniable destination for food lovers.

One such chef is Michelin-starred Adam Simmonds, who is bringing his exceptional skills to Spagnoletti, the contemporary Italian restaurant inside the Megaro Hotel in Kings Cross. Simmonds is part of a wave of chefs who are redefining dining in London, proving that high-end techniques, bold flavours, and local ingredients can work together to create something truly exceptional.

Why London is Now Leading Europe’s Food Scene

London’s rise to the top of the European restaurant rankings isn’t just a matter of reputation; it’s backed by data. With more five-star restaurant reviews than any other city, it has overtaken Paris as the go-to dining destination. But what has driven this transformation?

Firstly, the city has benefited from an influx of top-tier chefs from around the world. London’s hospitality industry is known for its openness to international talent, and many of the world’s best chefs—whether British or from further afield—choose to set up restaurants here because of the creative freedom and eager dining audience the city provides.

Secondly, London is a city of reinvention. Unlike other European capitals, where tradition often dictates the dining scene, London thrives on constant evolution. There’s a willingness to experiment, blend cuisines, and push the boundaries of what fine dining can be. This means that while French, Italian, and Japanese restaurants in other cities may remain rooted in classic interpretations of their national dishes, in London, chefs are free to innovate.

Finally, Londoners themselves have become more discerning diners. The growth of food media, from television shows to social platforms, has created an audience that values quality, seasonality, and authenticity. As a result, restaurants in London have to work harder to impress, and the bar for excellence has never been higher.

Adam Simmonds and Spagnoletti: A Perfect Example of London’s Excellence

Against this backdrop of culinary ambition and reinvention, Adam Simmonds’ work at Spagnoletti is a shining example of why London is excelling. The restaurant, housed in the Megaro Hotel, takes a sophisticated yet unpretentious approach to Italian cuisine, focusing on simple, high-quality ingredients elevated by precise execution.

Simmonds, known for his Michelin-starred background and innovative techniques, brings an extra level of finesse to Spagnoletti. The menu takes classic Italian dishes and refines them with a modern sensibility—comforting, familiar, but presented with exceptional skill.

During our stay at the stunning Megaro Hotel, I had the opportunity to experience Spagnoletti firsthand, and it was clear that this is a restaurant operating at the highest level. While the entire meal was excellent, three dishes stood out as clear highlights:

• The beef ravioli, which was a masterclass in balance, with rich, deeply flavoured filling complemented by a delicate, perfectly made pasta.

• The roasted cod, which was cooked to perfection, flaking apart beautifully and served with vibrant, seasonal accompaniments.

• The Porchetta, which was simply outstanding, showcasing the kind of technical excellence and respect for ingredients that define great Italian cooking.

What’s particularly impressive about Spagnoletti is that it embodies what makes London’s dining scene so special—it takes a classic concept and elevates it, without ever feeling pretentious or inaccessible. This is not a restaurant chasing trends; it’s a place where expert craftsmanship and bold, unfussy flavours come together in exactly the right way.

The Megaro Hotel: A Bold and Unforgettable Stay

While Spagnoletti provided the culinary highlight of our visit, the Megaro Hotel itself was an experience worth mentioning. Situated directly across from Kings Cross and just moments from St Pancras International, the hotel is perfectly positioned for those looking to explore London or travel further afield.

The Megaro isn’t your typical boutique hotel. It has a rebellious, artistic edge, made instantly recognisable by its 450-square-metre graffiti mural covering the Georgian façade. Inside, it continues this unconventional approach, with themed rooms that blend music, film, and pop culture in a way that makes every stay unique.

With dark, moody tones contrasted by acid-yellow highlights, customisable stage lighting, and rock ‘n’ roll-inspired furniture, the rooms feel like stepping into a stylish, alternative world—one that fit perfectly with the hotel’s identity.

Yet, despite the bold aesthetics, the Megaro never sacrifices comfort. The service was warm and attentive, and small touches—such as a personalised welcome and high-end amenities—made all the difference. The breakfast the following morning is a standout moment, particularly the flawless scrambled eggs, divine black pudding and Italian sausage

London’s Food Scene is Thriving—And It’s Only Getting Better

With London now officially the food capital of Europe, restaurants like Spagnoletti are proving why the city deserves its place at the top. The combination of world-class chefs, an appetite for innovation, and a dining public that expects the best has created an environment where excellence thrives.

Adam Simmonds is one of the many chefs helping to shape the next era of London’s food scene, blending technical mastery with a fresh, modern approach to Italian cooking. For anyone looking to experience the very best of what London has to offer, a visit to Spagnoletti—and a stay at the Megaro Hotel—is an experience that shouldn’t be missed. He has now launched Voyage which looks divine, but unfortunately couldn’t be fitted in this time.

As London continues to attract and nurture the finest culinary talent, one thing is certain: this is a city that won’t just maintain its status as Europe’s food capital—it will continue to redefine what that title truly means.

