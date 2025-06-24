Lone Design Club officially opens Local Hero - a fresh approach to retail in Brighton's Churchill Square

Lone Design Club and Ingka Centres are excited to announce the official launch of 'Local Hero,' a pioneering pop-up retail space now open in Churchill Square, Brighton.

This ever-evolving pop-up space powered by Lone Design Club and brought to life by Ingka Centres offers innovative brands the opportunity to rent fully equipped retail spaces for short term, flexible periods. The space includes a full suite of essential amenities, including a POS system, tills, rails, display shelving, and digital screens, making it easy for brands to move in and start selling in hours, instead of months. Local Hero is a launchpad for the future of retail, a cutting-edge retail hub designed to empower brands, providing a seamless, high-impact space to test, launch, and connect directly with customers in one of the UK’s most vibrant coastal cities.

“Local Hero is about rewriting the rules of retail - creating spaces that are accessible, dynamic, and designed for the next generation of brands. Together with Ingka Centres, we’ve built a model that makes it easier for independent businesses to thrive on the high street, and for landlords to activate their spaces in a more meaningful way. future of community-driven retail.” - Rebecca Morter, CEO & Founder, Lone Design Club

The inaugural brand for the new 'Local Hero' store in Churchill Square is ETERNA, the newly-launched sister company to local Brighton business OG Kicks, one of the UK’s leading sneaker resellers. Founded by Ryan Jackson, a Brighton-based entrepreneur, ETERNA's pop-up brings together a curated selection of sneakers, activewear and essentials from trusted brands. ETERNA will be in residence for the next three months, aiming to inspire people of all ages to embrace the benefits of movement, providing footwear and activewear at unbeatable value.

Eterna the first brand showcasing in Churchill Square, Brighton

This partnership between Lone Design Club and Ingka Centres underscores a shared commitment to supporting local communities and fostering entrepreneurship. Over the next 12 months, the space will rotate an exciting mix of local, and established fashion, lifestyle and sustainable brands, offering them a unique platform to tell their stories and connect with the Brighton community. 'Local Hero' aims to inspire local businesses and build a sense of community. This initiative demonstrates how innovative retail strategies can breathe new life into high streets. This approach not only benefits brands but also revitalises vacant retail spaces, contributing to the vibrancy of local high streets

‘We're proud to welcome ETERNA as the first brand for our Local Hero concept in Churchill Square. Having a Brighton-born business like ETERNA, with its strong local roots through founder Ryan Jackson's OG Kicks, perfectly embodies what Local Hero is all about—supporting innovative entrepreneurs and bringing fresh retail experiences to our community. Mark Buchanan-Smith, Meeting Place Manager, Ingka Centres

The success of 'Local Hero' and the partnership between Lone Design Club and Ingka centres in Brighton sets a precedent for future collaborations between landlords and emerging brands. By embracing flexible retail solutions, landlords can attract diverse and dynamic tenants, while brands gain valuable exposure and customer engagement. The next wave of industry leaders will emerge from spaces like this—where creativity and consumer connection come together to shape the future of shopping - spotlighting the most exciting young brands and delivering high-stakes visibility without the high-street overheads.

This model offers a sustainable path forward for both landlords and retailers, paving the way for a more inclusive and community-driven retail landscape. Local Hero has plans to expand across the UK and Europe and is now open for brand applications. Whether you are an independent designer, a sustainable innovator, or a retail disruptor, this is your chance to be part of a pioneering retail experience.

Rebecca Morter, CEO & Founder, Lone Design Club

For more information or to book a pop-up, visit:

https://churchillsquare.revolvingspaces.com/

lonedesignclub.com

@lonedesignclub