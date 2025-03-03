Loo of the Year Awards now open for nominations!
For over more than 30 years, we have set the benchmark for excellence in public washrooms. We recognise and reward venues that provide safe, clean, and accessible facilities for all, including families, disabled users, and those with additional needs.
We want to hear about the toilets that truly stand out—whether for exceptional hygiene, accessibility features, or innovative design. Perhaps it’s a shopping centre, service station, visitor attraction, or local business that goes the extra mile to ensure a top-quality experience. Or your employer might have spectacular toilets which really help with employee well-being and the culture of the business.
Our independent judges will assess nominated facilities on cleanliness, maintenance, accessibility, hygiene provisions, and overall user experience. Winning washrooms gain national recognition and help drive improvements in public facilities.
Readers can submit nominations via www.loo.co.uk or social media. Let’s work together to celebrate the UK’s best washrooms and raise standards for all!