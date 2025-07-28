Looking back at the end of the annual fairs in Hastings

Last weekend the oldest annual fair in Hastings should have been held, but it is now no more than a faint memory in the town’s history. From medieval times the Rock Fair was held each year on 26 and 27 July, but this highly popular festival and two other town fairs were stamped out by the puritanical local establishment in the 1860’s and 70’s.

The Rock Fair was a lively mixture of fun, games and social get-togethers, which attracted large numbers of people from both the town and the surrounding countryside. Until 1822 it had been held on the part of the America Ground known as the Rock Fair Green, where today Claremont, Trinity Street, Robertson Street form a triangle. The Green abutted the promontory of White Rock, the probable Saxon location of the town of Hastings, and it is most likely that the Fair took its name from that headland. In 1823, as the America Ground expanded, the Fair was relocated to some Priory Farm open ground on the other side of Cambridge Road.

The reason for having the Fair on 26 and 27 July is unknown, but it may have been because by late July each year the fishermen’s mackerel-catching season would have ended, usually giving them some extra income which could be spent at the Fair. But by the early 1820s the fair was becoming problematic, as a Hastings man recalled: “It resembled an ordinary fair, but a vast amount of gambling took place with halfpence, and fishermen often staked, and lost, their boats, nets and other appliances.”

By the mid-1830s the fair was encouraging gambling and drunkenness on an increasing scale, but initially its real crime, as far as Hastings Council was concerned, was that local traders (heavily represented on the Council) suffered a serious loss of business while the fair was taking place. In 1846, as the Fair became increasingly rowdy, the Council tried to quash it altogether by issuing an official-looking notice saying that the Fair “will cease to be held” because it was “objectionable and of no public benefit”. But the Rock Fair continued unabated, because by the mid-1840s Hastings had entered a period of sustained economic growth and expansion.

The Rock Fair in 1811

The Council’s problems with the Fair came to a head in the late 1840s when the Hastings area railway system was being built, and 3,000 hard-working and hard-drinking navvies moved into the town. In 1850, the Hastings News reported that the Fair’s “especial patrons consisted of the most riotous and dissolute characters in the neighbourhood, the navvies forming a large proportion.”

The navvies moved on from 1852, but the Fair remained a problem. It entered its last phase in 1858, when building work at White Rock and hostility from the owner of the ground, Wastel Brisco, forced it to move to farmland where Manor Road is today, then part of Mount Pleasant Farm.

In July 1860 the local magistrates discussed “this abomination”, and whether it could be prosecuted for some offence relating to the sale of alcohol. The law was unclear, however, so the Fair proceeded as usual that year. The 1861 Rock Fair was reported as being a large event, but from then on it declined, and the last one of any size seems to have been held in 1864, when the borough magistrates posted a notice saying that the police would take action against all people selling excisable liquor there. There are no reports of the Fair in later years.

In July 1865 the News published an obituary of the Fair, saying that in the last few years there had been “a large increase of immorality in connection with it; and we wonder how anybody who knows how much drunkenness and debauchery have lately characterised this fair, can plead for its continuance on any ground whatever.”

Having quashed in 1864 the “loathsome excrescence” known as the Rock Fair, Hastings Council turned its attention to the town’s two other annual celebrations, the Whit-Tuesday Fair and the November Town Fair. These had both been events primarily for the fishermen, mainly as market-places, but this function was largely taken over by the increasing number of shops in the early Victorian years.

The traditional site of the two fairs was at the bottom of High Street, where the small car park is today. In 1851 the November Town Fair “comprised as usual a few gingerbread and peddlers’ stalls”, and in 1853 was described as “a poor assembly of peddler’s stalls and travelling shows”.

Hastings Council began bringing to an end the two surviving fairs by building a new retail fishmarket on their usual High Street site in 1870. The last Whit-Tuesday Fair took place in May 1871. Also in 1871 the editor of the Hastings Observer described the November Fair as “an abominable nuisance to all respectable people in and about the neighbourhood, and a cause of dishonesty, drunkenness, and kindred vices and crimes in others.”

Hastings Council voted in January 1872 to actually legally abolish both of these fairs. Both had been established under the protection of a Royal Charter many centuries earlier, so the Council had to obtain the Secretary of State's consent to ban them, which was forthcoming in March 1872. Ironically, in August 1872, just five months after leading members of the Hastings establishment had finally managed to do away with the last of the town’s ancient festive fairs, the powers-that-be themselves launched a new and even more popular form of mass entertainment, merriment and imbibing: Hastings Pier.