Looking Back: Inspire Sussex’s vibrant summer 2024

On Saturday, July 27, the community of Eastbourne came together for a remarkable event—the Inspire 4 All 500 Mile Challenge.

Hosted at the Eastbourne East Sussex College track, the event united individuals of all abilities for a day of cycling, fun, and fundraising. Participants enthusiastically pedalled laps around the track, collectively aiming to reach the ambitious goal of 500 miles.

More than £2500 was raised and the event was a resounding success, with families, friends, and community members joining in the festivities. The joyful atmosphere was filled with laughter, music, and the sound of whirring bicycle wheels as everyone worked together to achieve the milestone.

The funds raised during the event will support two causes: enhancing the INSPIRE Sussex Social Hub to create an inclusive space for individuals with learning disabilities and enabling Eastbourne Wheels for All to purchase specially adapted cycles to promote accessibility.

Inspire 4 All 500 Mile Challenge.

The Inspire 4 All 500 Mile Challenge successfully met its fundraising goals and strengthened community spirit. Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed to this fantastic success!

Another Day, Another BBQ: Inspire Mill Road Residents Enjoy Outdoor Fun

At Inspire Mill Road, the housemates are getting quite accustomed to the joys of outdoor dining, and another sunny day meant another BBQ! Residents and their support team gathered for an afternoon filled with music, laughter, and the comforting crackle of a fire.

These gatherings have become a cherished tradition, offering a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together, relax, and enjoy each other's company.

Inspire 4 Mill Rd BBQ.

The care industry is truly an honourable sector to work in, and events like these highlight the rewards of seeing people enjoy the simple pleasures in life.

As the sun shone brightly, residents of Inspire Mill Road savoured the taste of freshly grilled burgers and hotdogs, accompanied by a homemade salad. Laughter echoed around the garden table, making it a day to remember for all.

Active Inspire Paddling Challenge: A Day of Success and Inclusion

The "Active Inspire Paddling Challenge" was a successful event held at Buzz Active Cuckmere, aiming to promote inclusivity in sports for people with learning disabilities and to raise funds for the Inspire Social Hub.

Active Inspire Paddling Challenge.

More than 30 participants of varying abilities came together to complete a 100-kilometer paddling challenge in just under 4 hours, demonstrating remarkable determination and teamwork.

The event fostered a sense of community and raised awareness about the importance of making outdoor activities accessible to everyone. Councillor Jessika Hulbert, Chair of the Wealden District, attended and participated,.

The challenge not only met its physical goals but also secured vital funding through sponsors and donors to support further inclusive activities.

Introducing INSPIRE Café: A New Social Hub for Community Engagement

Inspire Cafe.

Eastbourne is set to welcome a vibrant new addition to its community: the INSPIRE Café, located at the INSPIRE Sussex Social Hub. This café is not just a place to enjoy a cup of coffee—it's a dynamic space designed to bring people together and foster a sense of belonging and engagement within the local community.

One of the unique aspects of the INSPIRE Café is its focus on supporting individuals with learning disabilities in developing catering customers care skills

Whether you're looking for a place to meet new friends, or relax whilst having a coffee and a slice of cake the INSPIRE Café welcomes you with open arms. Join us at the INSPIRE Sussex Social Hub and be a part of this exciting new chapter in our community.

Inspire Sussex Teams Up with ASDA for Community Engagement

Inspire Sussex recently featured a dedicated charity stall at ASDA supermarket, designed to engage and connect with the local community. Located at the heart of the store, the stall served as a showcase for the diverse activities and initiatives spearheaded by Inspire Sussex.Visitors could learn about various programs, such as the Social Hub, fundraising events, and the Inspire Café.

Inspire Sussex Soars at Airbourne 2024: A Vibrant Presence at Eastbourne International Airshow

Asda Charity Challenge.

Inspire Sussex made a high-flying appearance at Airbourne 2024.

The Inspire Sussex stand was a vibrant hub of activity, drawing in attendees with a range of engaging displays and information about the charity's programs and initiatives.

The sales from these items went directly to support the charity's projects, ensuring that every purchase made a real difference in the lives of those served by Inspire Sussex.

The charity looks forward to continuing its mission and building on the connections made at Airbourne 2024, soaring to new heights alongside its supporters.

Inspire Events Coming up:

Sponsor Heads have a Fundraising Event on Thursday 29th Aug , 6pm-9pm, at the Eastbourne Railway Club, Station Approach, Hampden Park, Eastbourne BN22 9ND

Inspire Indoor Market” on Saturday 28th September, 10am-3pm,

Inspire Social Hub, Greenfield Centre, Greenfield Road, BN21 1JJ

“Inspire Quiz Night” on Friday 21st October, 7pm-10pm,

Inspire Social Hub, Greenfield Centre, Greenfield Road, BN21 1JJ

Please call us on 01323 722034 or email [email protected] to join any events or have a stall at our Inspire Indoor Market.