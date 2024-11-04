Looking for a career in accountancy?

For those interested in a career in accountancy, Sussex and South East firm Carpenter Box is holding a Trainee Scheme Open Evening in November at their main office in Crescent Road, Worthing.

Accountancy continues to be a very popular career for college leavers and graduates, as evidenced by the increasing number of new trainees recruited each year by Carpenter Box.

Following their popular open evening in February, Carpenter Box is running another informative event on Tuesday, November 19 from 5.30pm. The event is aimed at sixth form and college students who are looking to find out more about starting a career in accountancy or tax in 2025.

At the open evening, one of the Carpenter Box Partners will introduce the firm and provide some information about the different pathways available to become an accountant, tax or business adviser.

Carpenter Box is holding and open evening for trainees interested in an accountancy career.

Attendees can also chat with current trainees to get first-hand insight into their role and experience so far and speak to representatives from ACCA and ICAEW to find out more about the various qualification options. Their HR team will also be on hand to provide some CV and interview tips when applying for a trainee role at Carpenter Box.

For further information on the open evening and to register for a free place visit: https://www.carpenterbox.com/event/open-evening/

