Looking for a Sunday stroll with seaviews and smiles? Join Worthing's Walk With Purpose

There’s still time to take part in this Sunday’s first ever Walk With Purpose along Worthing’s seafront. The event, in aid of leading social care charity, Guild Care, begins from Beach House Grounds with the first walkers setting off at 10am after a warm up and an official launch by Jack The Lad Hayes from More Radio.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Walk With Purpose’ has a route for everyone, whether you prefer a bracing 10k stride, a leisurely 5k stroll, or you’re planning to challenge yourself with one of the shorter distances. Each step you take will help Guild Care continue its essential work.

Every year Guild Care supports over 3,000 people through their diverse range of community services to support older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. As a charity Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma to ensure that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, ‘Walk With Purpose’ will finish back at Beach House Grounds where walkers will be welcomed at Guild Care’s Family Festival from 12 until 4pm where there will be celebrations including live music. Along with a commemorative t-shirt and a medal, walkers will also receive a digital goodie bag with exclusive offers and discounts on many fantastic brands including Bowers & Wilkens, Millets, Arena Menswear and more.

Step out to support local charity Guild Care this Sunday at Walk With Purpose along the seafront

Sophie Barton, event organiser at Guild Care, said, “We’ve had a fantastic response from the Worthing community and we’re looking forward to seeing all our walkers on Sunday morning! The atmosphere will be amazing and every step really does make a difference. There’s still time to register your place, so book now and join the movement this weekend. We’d love to welcome as many walkers as possible.”

To secure your spot to Walk With Purpose this Sunday, 8th September, register now at www.walkwithpurpose.info using code GC2024 for an exclusive discount on your ticket.