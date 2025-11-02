Lord Brett McLean appointed first Honorary Patron of Polegate Community Foundation

Nathan Dunbar and Lord Bret McLean

The Polegate Community Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Lord Brett McLean as its first-ever Honorary Patron, marking a significant milestone in the Foundation’s mission to support and strengthen the local community through charitable, educational, and social initiatives.

Lord McLean, a respected community leader and dedicated advocate for civic engagement across East Sussex, has long been associated with charitable causes and regional development projects. His appointment as Honorary Patron recognises his longstanding commitment to public service, community empowerment, and social cohesion.

“I am deeply honoured to accept the role of Honorary Patron of the Polegate Community Foundation,” said Lord Brett McLean. “This organisation plays a vital role in supporting local residents and creating opportunities that bring people together. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success.”

The Polegate Community Foundation was established to promote local wellbeing through a variety of initiatives including youth engagement, senior support programmes, and partnerships with local schools and volunteer organisations. With Lord McLean’s endorsement and guidance, the Foundation aims to expand its outreach and develop new community projects across Polegate and the surrounding area.

Nathan Dunbar, Founder of the Polegate Community Foundation, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lord Brett McLean as our first Honorary Patron. His passion for community service and his reputation as a champion of local causes make him an outstanding ambassador for our Foundation. We believe his involvement will inspire others to engage and support our shared vision for a stronger, more connected Polegate.”

The appointment reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to building meaningful partnerships and celebrating local leadership. As Honorary Patron, Lord McLean will act as an advocate for the Foundation’s work, helping to raise awareness, encourage participation, and promote future fundraising and outreach efforts.