Lord Lieutenant marks 50th anniversary of Hastings Country Park
This month marks the establishment of Hastings Country Park 50 years ago by the local council.
To celebrate the occasion the Friends of Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve paid for the refurbishment of the commemorative plaque to be done by Charlie Nelson, a local sign writer.
On July 13, Mr Andrew Blackman, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex and a previous chair of the Friends then re-unveilled the spruced up plaque.
The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers, was also there on behalf of the Council, and Andrew Colquhoun represented the Friends
