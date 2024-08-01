Lorraine Le-Blanc Davis awarded National Lottery funding

Lorraine Le-Blanc Davis, Centre Manager for BN1 Arts Centre in Brighton, has been awarded £35,600 through Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants to run a Community Arts Programme for marginalised groups in Brighton.

In partnership with BN1 Arts, Brighton & Hove City Council, Urbanflo Creative, and local community ambassadors, Lorraine will produce an eclectic programme of special ‘taster’ sessions in Dance/Choreography, Music Production/Recording, Crafts etc to run alongside fortnightly ‘Friday Night Showcase’ events to platform live Musicians, Singers and Spoken Word artists performing to intimate audiences. A community engagement campaign will operate in tandem with this activity to capture the views, needs and aspirations of the local artists and creatives which will help to shape the future of the project. Lorraine’s mission is to level the playing field for creatives from marginalised and under-represented groups to ensure everyone has equal access to the arts and can participate in showcasing their work as part of the local, vibrant creative scene. National Lottery Project Grants is the Arts Council’s open access programme for arts, museums and libraries projects. The fund supports thousands of individual artists, community and cultural organisations thanks to National Lottery investment. National Lottery players raise over £30 million for good causes each week, funding arts, heritage, sports, voluntary and charity projects around the UK. Over £43 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery began in 1994. Lorraine said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Arts Council for their support and funding for this exciting project. With this grant, we will be able to offer more opportunities for our community and remove barriers to access for under-represented groups, particularly young people in our city.