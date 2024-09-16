Lots of events at St. Symphorain's Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are lots of events coming up at St Symphorian's Church, New Road Durrington.

Friday, September 27 - Macmillan Coffee Morning at St Symphorian's Church Hall, New Road, BN13 3HU (entrance from the church side of the Church Hall). 10am - 11.30am. All welcome.

Wednesday, October 2 - Durrington Book Club meets in St Symphorian's Church Hall New Road BN123 3HU (door on church side of building). Meeting starts at 2.30pm

Sunday, October 6 - Harvest Thanksgiving Service with Parish Mass at 10am. Donations for Turning Tides Harvest Appeal.

Tuesday, October 8 - 8pm at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington Hill, BN12 2PU Ronnie Smith's Big Band Concert - an evening to remember starting at 8pm. Free evening, bar available. All welcome

Tuesday, October 15 - Durrington You Group meets in St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road BN13 2PU at 2.30pm for a talk by the South Down Film Makers. All welcome

Saturday, October 19 - Coffee Morning with biscuit decorating in St Symphorian's Church Hall 10am - 12 noon. Proceeds to the Church Hall Regeneration Appeal. All Welcome.