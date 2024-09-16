Lots of events at St. Symphorain's Church
Friday, September 27 - Macmillan Coffee Morning at St Symphorian's Church Hall, New Road, BN13 3HU (entrance from the church side of the Church Hall). 10am - 11.30am. All welcome.
Wednesday, October 2 - Durrington Book Club meets in St Symphorian's Church Hall New Road BN123 3HU (door on church side of building). Meeting starts at 2.30pm
Sunday, October 6 - Harvest Thanksgiving Service with Parish Mass at 10am. Donations for Turning Tides Harvest Appeal.
Tuesday, October 8 - 8pm at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington Hill, BN12 2PU Ronnie Smith's Big Band Concert - an evening to remember starting at 8pm. Free evening, bar available. All welcome
Tuesday, October 15 - Durrington You Group meets in St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road BN13 2PU at 2.30pm for a talk by the South Down Film Makers. All welcome
Saturday, October 19 - Coffee Morning with biscuit decorating in St Symphorian's Church Hall 10am - 12 noon. Proceeds to the Church Hall Regeneration Appeal. All Welcome.
