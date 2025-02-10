Love is in the air this Valentine’s, so why not share some of the love with your local hospice?

365 days of the year, seven days a week, St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s expert clinicians support your local community by providing vital end-of-life care to those within our catchment area.

This February, why not share the love and choose to support our clinicians and all of their vital work? Our teams support over 325 local people at any one time on our Hospice Ward, and out in the community including patient’s own homes.

This expert care is provided completely free-of-charge to the patient and their loved ones, and we rely on the generosity of people like you, our brilliant supporters, to raise the £9 million a year it costs to run these vital charity services.

Clinical team at St Wilfrid's Hospice

There are so many ways to support us, from making a donation of any size, to booking onto one of our exciting fundraising events across the year, such as the much-loved Moonlight Walk.

You could even book on to our Make a Will Fortnight scheme, where participating local solicitors write or amend your Will and donate their usual fee to St Wilfrid’s!

Don’t forget - We also have our 12 high-street charity shops and online stores where you can donate good-quality unwanted items, or come and have a browse to find a bargain, all whilst supporting your local community hospice.

Thank you so much for your continued support. You are making a real difference to local lives.

To donate, or to find out more about our upcoming events, please visit our website stwh.co.uk/events, or please do get in touch with our friendly fundraising team on [email protected], or call 01243 755184.