Love Local shopping scheme launched at summer High Street event

Littlehampton Town Council kicked off their summer events programme on Wednesday 31 July with their Love Local Launch. Running from 3pm – 8pm, the evening event gave families the chance to enjoy live music, entertainment, art workshops and the chance to enjoy local catering and commercial stalls.

Entertainment at the free event included street performer Kiki LaHula performing a colourful roller-skating set, a live performance from local favourites Broken Box Band and a fantastically funny set from Comedy Club 4 Kids. Families were able to get creative at a bunting making workshop by Creative Heart, as well as a badge making workshop by Art With Tricia. Other activities included face painting by Making Faces 4 U, a soft play area from Bounce About Sussex, and cuddling the donkeys, sheep and rabbits at 2nd Chance Petting Farm.

The family-friendly event highlighted the launch of the Love Local Prize Draw which gives shoppers in Littlehampton Town Centre the chance to win £500 in September. To enter, shoppers will collect a sticker each time they spend £5 or more in participating shops, restaurants, hairdressers and cafes. After completing their card, they can return it to Manor House, Church Street. The prize draw will take place on Sunday 1 September 2024.

Speaking about the Love Local Prize Draw, Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee, Councillor Alan Butcher, said “It’s fantastic to see the Love Local Prize Draw running again in Littlehampton. We have nineteen Town Centre Businesses currently signed up to the scheme and look forward to seeing more. It is a great opportunity to support independent businesses and have the chance to win £500!”

Love Local High Street Event

Town Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “It was great to see the High Street full of activity on what was a lovely summer evening. I look forward to seeing the entertainment and creativity continue throughout the next four weeks of the Love Local programme.”

The Town Councils events programme will continue on each Wednesday of the summer holidays for free fun filled days! These will be:

· Wednesday 14 August – Wonka Themed Fun Day (inspired by Screen on the Green on Saturday 17 August), 11:00 – 15:00

· Wednesday 21 August – Storytelling Week, 11:00 – 15:00

Love Local High Street Event

· Wednesday 28 August – End of Summer Party, 11:00 – 15:00

To see details of the full programme, head to the Visit Littlehampton website, www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk and follow Visit Littlehampton on social media for updates.