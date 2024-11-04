#Love Midhurst

By Harvey Tordoff
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 14:40 BST
A sonnet, a love letter to Midhurst

Do I love Midhurst? Let me count the ways.

A town that's steeped in many ages past

With ruined mansion, built in Tudor days

Dante with his book Divine Comedyplaceholder image
Dante with his book Divine Comedy

And bridge of friendship, hands forever clasped.

A market square where Morris Dancers whirled;

The quiet lanes named after ducks and sheep;

Compton, Wells and Lyle, famous o'er the world;

Cowdray Ruinsplaceholder image
Cowdray Ruins

The remnants of a castle with its keep.

Spread Eagle, ancient inn and most revered,

Old townsfolk, Taylor, Lambert, Rosemary.

South Pond, in medieval times was cleared,

Graced now by Dante come from Purgat'ry

The Rother, flowing constant to the sea

A green and pleasant land forever free

