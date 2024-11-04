#Love Midhurst
A sonnet, a love letter to Midhurst
Do I love Midhurst? Let me count the ways.
A town that's steeped in many ages past
With ruined mansion, built in Tudor days
And bridge of friendship, hands forever clasped.
A market square where Morris Dancers whirled;
The quiet lanes named after ducks and sheep;
Compton, Wells and Lyle, famous o'er the world;
The remnants of a castle with its keep.
Spread Eagle, ancient inn and most revered,
Old townsfolk, Taylor, Lambert, Rosemary.
South Pond, in medieval times was cleared,
Graced now by Dante come from Purgat'ry
The Rother, flowing constant to the sea
A green and pleasant land forever free