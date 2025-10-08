Lower Beeding Bikers aid the journey to a cure for dementia with revved up donation

To mark World Alzheimer’s Month in September, some of the riders got together at The Plough to present a cheque to Shelle Luscombe, Relationship Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Research UK in Kent and Sussex.

The group – called The FS1-E (Fizzy) Splitters – was founded over 20 years ago and has grown considerably over the years. Members each share a passion for the Yamaha FS1-E moped, affectionately known as the Fizzy. They’re often joined by riders of other mopeds of the same era from all over the UK, and anyone of any age is welcome.

The group has adopted Alzheimer’s Research UK as its charity, thanks to founding member Peter Shand, who rode his Fizzy 2,448 miles across Route 66 in 2019. With an engine size of just 49cc and a maximum speed of 45mph (downhill with a tail wind!), this proved quite the adventure on a bike that was 47 years old at the time!

Peter was inspired to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK having seen the devastation wreaked on his family as his riding enthusiast dad and business partner Stanley experienced a heart-breaking decline with dementia.

He set his fundraising target at £66,000 and is close to halfway now. He continues to raise money through various bike events every year and won’t stop till he hits that all-important figure.

Peter explained: “Dad is the reason I got into bikes in the first place. He bought a Fizzy for my older brother and I couldn’t wait till I was old enough to take the “Popsicle Purple” Fizzy out on the open road.

“At the age of 83, after 37 years of being my business partner, dad was no longer able to work due to his failing health. Seeing him and the other residents with dementia in the nursing home broke my heart and I vowed to do whatever I can to help progress the journey towards a cure.”

This year’s Ride Out took place in May when the group took a 70-mile round trip to Brighton seafront and back, via a lunch stop in Uckfield. They proved a striking image weaving their way around the West Sussex country lanes, attracting much attention and cheering from passers-by!

The 2025 Brighton Fizzy Run raised a total of £1,308 from camping fees, t-shirt sales, lunch donations, a lottery bonus ball game, an auction of bike-rated items and charity collection pots.

Peter continued: “Special thanks must go to Gill East, Steve Whiting, Debbie Lees, Donna Pen, Richard Arkell (aka Jed), Mark Webber and Steve Budd (Spud) for all the support they have given me and Alzheimer's Research UK.”

Shelle Luscombe, Relationship Fundraiser for Kent and Sussex at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Peter and the FS1-E Splitters for raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Together, they play a crucial role in raising awareness of the work of the charity, alongside vital funds.

“If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. But we’re at a real turning point in the journey towards a cure. Latest figures report 182 clinical trials taking place globally, with 138 potential new drugs being tested.”

To read more about Peter’s ride across Route 66, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ridetoremember66 or https://justgiving.com/fundraising/ride_to_remember

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org.

1 . Contributed FS1-E Splitters (L-R) - Richard Arkell (aka Jed), Peter Shand, Shelle Luscombe from Alzheimer's Research UK, Kelly Swaine from The Plough, Steve Whiting, Gill East. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed FS1-E Splitters Brighton Run 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed FS1-E Splitters Brighton Run 2025 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed FS1-E Splitters Brighton Run 2025 Photo: Submitted