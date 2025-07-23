Lower speed limit on busy Newhaven road ‘will make a real difference’

In a recent letter to local MP James MacCleary, Rupert Clubb, ESCC's Director of communities and transport, confirmed the speed limit on Avis Road will be reduced to 30mph - an extension of the existing limit back towards the A26 junction.

Alongside the speed limit cut new measures will include a new central pedestrian island north of the Mount Road junction, a new section of footway on the eastern side of Avis Road and improved access for people crossing to reach Drove Ponds and Drove Park.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson explained: "An extension of the 30mph speed limit and relocation of bus stops in Avis Road were two schemes requested by South Heighton Parish Council in 2022. Following careful assessment, the speed limit extension was included in the 2024/25 capital programme having been approved by the lead member in March 2024.

“Although the assessment did not rate the relocation of bus stops as a priority under the local transport improvement programme, the county council were able to fund this using Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding. This scheme will include a central pedestrian island to the north of the Mount Road junction and a new section of footway to the eastern side of Avis Road.

“All road safety schemes introduced by the county council are carefully considered and based on thorough road safety assessments. We have a limited amount of funding and have to prioritise local road safety and transport schemes which will be of greatest benefit to our local communities."

MP James MacCleary, who has been lobbying for these improvements, said: "Improving road safety across Newhaven and the constituency as a whole has been a key focus of mine and this is another positive step forward. Whether it's the A259, C7 or residential roads, too many people have told me they don't feel safe walking or cycling, especially with children.

"Lowering the speed limit and introducing safer crossings will make a real difference for families, older residents and anyone trying to get to the bus stops, parks and ponds. I'll keep a close eye on the plans to make sure they're delivered and continue pushing for improvements like this where they're needed. This is a real win for local people and shows what we can achieve when residents' voices are heard loud and clear."

Corina Watts, (LibDem,) Lewes District Council member for Newhaven North added: "This is a fantastic step forward. I know how hard local people have pushed for these changes and I',m pleased they are being delivered.

"I'll be keeping residents updated as the plans progress. People will have the chance to comment when the Traffic Regulation Order for the new speed limit goes out for consultation later this year and I urge people to partake in this and make their views heard."