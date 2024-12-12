Luxmuralis immersive light and sound installation revealed to conclude Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary celebrations

Ending a momentous year of festivities under the banner of Chichester950, marking Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary, visitors are invited to experience an immersive light and sound installation by the internationally acclaimed artistic collaboration Luxmuralis.

The experience will illuminate the Cathedral’s iconic architecture from 24th – 31st October 2025 and will feature 30,000 images from the Cathedral’s archive, weaving together centuries of history into a stunning display that honours the Cathedral’s rich heritage while celebrating its vibrant role in the present day.

Artistry rooted in history

Artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper, the creative duo behind Luxmuralis, will lead this ambitious project.

Luxmuralis sound and light show coming to Chichester Cathedral in 2025

Peter has also previously collaborated with Chichester Cathedral on the acclaimed Peace Doves exhibition in Autumn 2023, which has just been recognised with a Silver Award in the Beautiful South Tourism Event of the Year Award, by Tourism South East.

The Cathedral’s autumn programme is a key highlight in the region’s tourism calendar, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to its artist-led exhibitions and diverse events.

Commenting on the upcoming project, Peter Walker, Artistic Director of Luxmuralis, said: “This installation is a tribute to the remarkable nine centuries of Chichester Cathedral’s history and its enduring role as a space of inspiration and reflection.

"Hearing that Chichester Cathedral has been awarded a Silver Beautiful South Tourism Award for its 2023 presentation of Peace Doves was a proud moment and a testament to how collaboration and creativity can leave a lasting impact.

Peter Walker's Peace Doves at Chichester Cathedral, winner of a Silver Award in the Beautiful South Tourism Event of the Year Award.

"For this new project, David and I aim to delve deep into the Cathedral’s and West Sussex Record Office’s archives to uncover the stories, moments and people that have shaped this incredible building. The result will be an immersive experience that combines light, sound and fine art to create something entirely unique to Sussex.”

Luxmuralis’ installations have captivated audiences across the UK and beyond, often described as ‘the stained-glass windows of our time.’ Their work merges fine art traditions with contemporary media, transforming historic spaces into evocative experiences that resonate deeply with viewers.

Rebecca Lewry-Gray, Visitor Experience Manager at Chichester Cathedral said: “Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary is an extraordinary year of celebration, honouring our history while embracing new ways to inspire and engage.

"The Beautiful South Tourism Event of the Year Award for our presentation of Peter Walker's Peace Dovesunderscores the impact of these artistic installations. This final event in Autumn 2025 is the perfect conclusion to our 950th anniversary year, inviting visitors to reflect on the Cathedral’s enduring role as a place of faith, heritage and community.

Peace Doves by Peter Walker at Chichester Cathedral in 2023

"We are thrilled to work with Peter Walker once again, alongside his Luxmuralis co-creator David Harper, to create an experience that will resonate deeply with all who attend.”

Event details

The immersive light and sound installation will run from October 24-31, 2025. This ticketed event promises to be a highlight of the anniversary year, offering an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. Ticket information and further details will be announced in early 2025.

To find out more about Chichester950 and receive information about early bird booking for the light show visit Chichester950.org.uk