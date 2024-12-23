Lyon Quarter to host open days to kick off the New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To accommodate an expected surge of interest in the New Year, shared ownership housing development, Lyon Quarter based in Hove, is inviting local residents to two open days.

On Saturday11 January and Saturday 1 February from 9am-5pm, visitors will be invited to tour the development, and the Guinness Homes team will be on hand to answer any questions. The event will also offer expert insight from mortgage advisors, Censeo, who specialise in shared ownership mortgages and bespoke financial advice.

Shared ownership is an alternative pathway to homeownership which allows people to purchase a share of the home, typically between 25% and 75% of the property’s total value.

Buyers pay a mortgage only on their share of the home, and then reduced rent on the remaining shares and pay a monthly service charge. It typically requires a lower monthly outgoing, and reduced initial deposit, than purchasing a home outright.

Located in the heart of Hove, the development is a collection of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, with many available to move into right away.

Hannah Smart, sales manager at Lyon Quarter, said: “We’re already seeing a lot of demand for these apartments, and that is only set to rise as we gear up for the New Year. We’re excited for people to see the apartments for themselves and have the opportunity to chat to the team at the upcoming open days. Guinness Homes is passionate about ensuring that home ownership is open to as many people as possible, without compromising on quality, specification or location.

“Hove is the perfect location for those who want the best of both worlds, blending the convenience and vibrancy of urban living with the tranquillity of a seaside town. With stylish and spacious apartments available for a fraction of the property’s value, this development gives the very best of both quality and affordability.”

Anthony Hall, director at Censeo, said: “Shared ownership gives people another way to get their foot on the property ladder. The scheme is designed to be entirely flexible, with staircasing – or purchasing additional shares – giving people the option to increase their ownership at their convenience. We’re excited to share our expertise with the prospective buyers at the open day events.”

Slots are available by appointment only, so get in contact with the team via email at [email protected] or on the number 01273 974 836.

Prices start from £62,500 for a studio apartment at a 25% share, £81,250 for a one bedroom at a 25% share, £103,125 for a two bedroom at a 25% share and £132,500 for a three bedroom at a 25% share.

Two of Lyon Quarter’s apartment blocks are currently ready to move in with the third and fourth blocks on track to be launched in spring 2025.