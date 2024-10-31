Madam Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani keeps MPs in order as she chairs Budget debate

As Chairman of Ways and Means and Madam Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, presided over the proceedings in the House of Commons Chamber as the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivered the Budget statement to Members of Parliament yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 30th October).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year the Chancellor of the Exchequer makes the Budget statement to the House of Commons. The first part of the statement typically begins with a review of the nation's finances and the economic situation, before moving on to proposals for taxation. The House of Commons then debates the Budget and scrutinises the subsequent Finance Bill, which enacts the Chancellor's proposals.

Traditionally, the Chairman of Ways and Means (Principal Deputy Speaker) chairs the Budget and manages proceedings in the House of Commons Chamber as the financial measures contained in the Chancellor's Budget are brought in on Ways and Means Resolutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat Ghani said: "The Chairman of Ways and Means has been around since the 17th century and has presided over the Budget statement and the debate.

Nusrat Ghani MP

"We have a new Chancellor and a new government after 14 years in opposition, and they have presented their plans on the economy and taxation and spending.

"I was honoured to be representing Sussex in the Chair and managing proceedings in the Chamber for this key economic moment that impacts us all, whether we are constituency MPs or general members of the public."