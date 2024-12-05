Magical family homes for hosting at Fallow Wood, Crowborough

In 2024, Christmas spending in the UK is expected to rise by 4% compared to last year , with the average British consumer expected to spend around £600 on food, gifts, and seasonal decorations.

With many Brits keen on entertaining at home to keep further costs down over the festive season, Elivia Homes' exclusive development Fallow Wood in Crowborough, East Sussex, ticks all the boxes for families that enjoy hosting, no matter the season.

Offering four luxury homes with flowing, open-plan interiors designed for entertaining, buyers can enjoy entertaining friends and family year after year in their new home.

Set on the outskirts of Crowborough in sought-after Steel Cross, Fallow Wood is an exclusive collection of just four three and four-bedroom houses. A shining example of the properties on offer, Herne House is a detached four-bedroom home with sweeping open-plan interiors, providing an excellent investment for those who enjoy hosting, from celebrating a traditional Christmas with all the family, to accommodating friends for a summer BBQ.

Photos are indicative only and not an exact representation of homes at Fallow Wood.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes, comments: “As the festive season approaches, thoughts turn to hosting loved ones and creating cherished memories. Our four homes at Fallow Wood are ideal for people that enjoy entertaining family and friends.

"All large, detached homes, the properties feature contemporary kitchens, open-plan living spaces, private gardens and sizable bedrooms; all key features for those that regularly host guests. With two homes already reserved off plan, potential buyers should not delay their visits to avoid missing out.”

In Herne House, the spacious open-plan kitchen is perfectly designed for being the heart of Christmas cooking. It is equipped with high-quality integrated appliances, including a double oven, full-height fridge/freezer, and a sleek dishwasher.

Whether you're preparing a traditional roast or experimenting with festive baking, this space makes cooking a joy. With extra space for seating, the kitchen’s layout ensures a seamless flow between cooking and socialising.

The separate dining room provides the perfect space for families to enjoy their Christmas feast together. Once bellies are full, residents can retreat to the separate living room to cosy up with loved ones, enjoying Christmas TV specials under the soft glow of the Christmas tree lights.

In the living room, a brick fireplace with bressummer beam and wood-burning stove adds a cosy touch to Christmas. The warm light of the fire creates an inviting atmosphere, perfect for family gatherings, while the rustic, traditional design evokes a sense of timeless Christmas tradition. It’s an ideal spot for sipping hot chocolate, hanging stockings, or enjoying festive stories, making Christmas feel even more magical.

Moving upstairs, Herne House enjoys four spacious bedrooms, perfect for accommodating visiting friends and family. Both the master and second bedrooms offer the added luxury of en-suite bathrooms, while the family bathroom ensures everyone’s comfort during festive stays.

Situated on the outskirts of the picturesque town of Crowborough, Fallow Wood combines countryside tranquillity with modern convenience. While its tree-lined setting provides a delightful sense of seclusion, Fallow Wood is conveniently located within a short distance of Crowborough’s bustling high street, with its diverse selection of independent boutiques, cosy cafes and excellent restaurants.

The town is home to a Waitrose for the weekly food shop, while commuters can reach London Bridge in as little as 69 minutes by direct train from Crowborough Station.

Nestled in the heart of East Sussex, the surrounding area includes a wealth of stunning natural scenery. Crowborough, along with neighbouring Tunbridge Wells, is set within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The fourth largest AONB in England and Wales, the High Weald includes 560 square miles of rolling hills, woodlands, historic parkland, sunken lanes and picturesque villages and farmsteads. Ashdown Forest is another highlight, famed for being home to A. A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh. In such a setting, families can delight in wonderful winter walks, returning to their cosy homes to warm up.

Local sports facilities are also abound, including the Beacon and Boars Head Golf Courses, Isenhurst Health Club, Crowborough Leisure Centre, Crowborough Tennis & Squash Club and the Bowles, Eridge Rocks and Harrison’s Rocks for rock climbing enthusiasts. A selection of well-regarded local primary and secondary schools completes the setting for an easy family life at Fallow Wood.

Prices at Fallow Wood start from £1,475,000.

