Magistrate in Sussex wants others to consider volunteering for vital justice role to give back to community

Most recently a managing director at a global tech company, who also plays a big part in their local community as a magistrate, wants more people to volunteer to help deliver justice in the South East.

No legal qualifications, degree or experience is required to be a magistrate. Volunteers will be given thorough training as well as ongoing support to help make decisions on cases in criminal or family court. Magistrates work closely in groups of three with a legal adviser, who offers guidance on the law.

Oliver, 55, from Eastbourne, who became a magistrate earlier this year, says: “I decided to sign up later in my career because I wanted to give something back after many years in a role where I didn’t feel like I was doing that.

“I think most people, including myself, experience the criminal justice system at some point in their life and I wanted to be a part of it by helping victims get quicker access to justice.

“I now volunteer in a family court. Sometimes families who are going through difficult times can’t see the bigger picture due to all the emotions involved, and that’s where magistrates come in. The court helps to make important decisions that focus on the best interests of children involved.

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and being able to volunteer at least 13 days a year, plus training. Being a magistrate makes you a rounded individual. You learn about the local issues in the community and come across people who may have come from completely different backgrounds to you.”

From teachers to electricians, to stay-at-home parents, anyone aged between 18 and 74 who can commit to at least 13 days a year, plus training for at least five years is encouraged to come forward and apply to become a magistrate.

Oliver, adds: “I volunteer with a lot of other magistrates who work full-time and balance the two. Lots of employers do actually give their staff the time they need to volunteer.

“It’s not just that it’s an interesting role, it’s a sense of service that you won’t get in every day life, and it helps with my desire to keep learning and being exposed to new things – even as I get older.

“If you are someone who wants to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should consider volunteering. All training, including legal advice with support from a legal adviser and other members of the panel, is provided.”

The Judiciary of England and Wales, and The Ministry of Justice, is aiming to boost numbers by recruiting 2,000 new magistrates across England and Wales by March 2026.

The voluntary role offers various transferable skills such as critical thinking, decision-making and time management, and helps to reduce the court backlog.

Minister Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, said: “The work that magistrates do is vital. Over 90% of all criminal court cases are heard by these local volunteers. You will see fascinating cases and bring your professional experience and good judgment to deliver swifter justice for victims.

“I can think of few better ways to give back to your local community than becoming a magistrate. There is no one size fits all type of magistrate. We’re looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to help build safer and more secure communities.”

Mark Beattie JP, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, said: “Magistrates are volunteers and are integral to our justice system, hearing more than 90 per cent of all criminal cases in adult and youth courts, as well as many of the cases in the family courts. The work that they do is vital, not only to the smooth running of justice, but also to delivering justice – supporting communities in which they live.

“Our members also tell us that volunteering is incredibly rewarding too, and, as the only independent voice of magistrates in England and Wales, we at the Magistrates’ Association fully support this drive to encourage more people of all ages to apply to become magistrates.”

Interested? Register your interest and for more information at Magistrates Recruitment - Volunteer as a magistrate.

You can find and visit any court you like for your criminal court observations and see opening hours and contact details here: www.find-court-tribunal.service.gov.uk.

As family court cases are heard in private, you can look at our family division of the magistrates court research resources.