Major boost For The Hillcrest Centre, Newhaven

Funding of £150k has been awarded to the heart of the community in Newhaven by Lewes District Council at September's Cabinet Meeting for much-needed renovations to the Hillcrest Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money comes from the CIL planning charge that enables local authorities to invest in projects to support growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

Chair of the Hillcrest Community Partnership, Paula Woolven, said: "This significant investment marks a transformative moment for the Hillcrest Centre. With these vital funds, we will be able to undertake essential upgrades, including the replacement of our heating system, the installation of new toilets and the refurbishment of our much-loved community rooms. These improvements will not only enhance the comfort and accessibility of our building but also ensure that the Centre remains a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone in Newhaven and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice-Chair Marian Stanley added: "We are inspired by the Council’s clear commitment to supporting organisations and facilities that foster wellbeing, inclusion, and community spirit across the District. The impact of this funding will be felt for years to come.

Hillcrest Community Centre, Newhaven

Our heartfelt thanks go to the councillors and officers of Lewes District Council who were involved in the decision-making process. We look forward to delivering these improvements and ensuring that the Hillcrest Centre continues to flourish and thrive."

For more information on the Hillcrest Centre, please visit https://www.hillcrestcentre.co.uk/