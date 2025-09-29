Major boost For The Hillcrest Centre, Newhaven

By Paula Woolven
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
Funding of £150k has been awarded to the heart of the community in Newhaven by Lewes District Council at September's Cabinet Meeting for much-needed renovations to the Hillcrest Centre.

The money comes from the CIL planning charge that enables local authorities to invest in projects to support growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

Most Popular

Chair of the Hillcrest Community Partnership, Paula Woolven, said: "This significant investment marks a transformative moment for the Hillcrest Centre. With these vital funds, we will be able to undertake essential upgrades, including the replacement of our heating system, the installation of new toilets and the refurbishment of our much-loved community rooms. These improvements will not only enhance the comfort and accessibility of our building but also ensure that the Centre remains a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone in Newhaven and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vice-Chair Marian Stanley added: "We are inspired by the Council’s clear commitment to supporting organisations and facilities that foster wellbeing, inclusion, and community spirit across the District. The impact of this funding will be felt for years to come.

Hillcrest Community Centre, Newhavenplaceholder image
Hillcrest Community Centre, Newhaven

Our heartfelt thanks go to the councillors and officers of Lewes District Council who were involved in the decision-making process. We look forward to delivering these improvements and ensuring that the Hillcrest Centre continues to flourish and thrive."

For more information on the Hillcrest Centre, please visit https://www.hillcrestcentre.co.uk/

Related topics:Lewes District CouncilNewhaven
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice